Todd Bowles Makes Feelings Clear on Bucs Rookie QB

One of the most anticipated debuts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener was rookie UDFA quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels had been intriguing to the coaches in training camp due to his physical ability.

However, head coach Todd Bowles pointed to some mental notes when dissecting his first read of Daniels’ first preseason debut. Bowles noted that Daniels was poised, relaxed, confident, and made the right reads.

“He went in relaxed, and we knew he could make off-schedule plays outa the pocket, but he played very confident in the pocket,” said Bowles. He made the right reads. He zipped some throws in there. I thought he played very well.”

This is valuable for the Buccaneers to see because these are the areas of growth he needs to make as a rookie.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Gives Positive Review of Rookie Jalon Daniels

Daniels finished the night 10-for-15 with 111 yards passing. He added three rushes for nine yards. The biggest note is that the offense ran more smoothly with Daniels than it did with second-year UDFA Connor Bazelak.

Bazelak was 12-for-20 and added 72 yards passing. To be fair, Bazelak got the start and faced the better defense. However, he was the more experienced quarterback as well.

Daniels was always going to look more physically impressive than Bazelak. However, Daniels was expected to be more sporadic. He was not expected to play from the pocket as much as he did. So, Daniels was better than Bazelak in areas that many assumed Bazelak was better than Daniels.

It would not be surprising if Daniels leapfrogged him on the depth chart before the next preseason. At the latest, it is looking like Daniels can lock down the job by the end of the preseason. He could be sticking in Tampa Bay as the number three quarterback.

Jalon Daniels Has Chance to Climb The Buccaneers’ Depth Chart

The next question is how the quarterback rotation will shake out in the Buccaneers’ second preseason game. Todd Bowles announced that he wants the starters to play in the second preseason game.

So, the snaps for backups like Daniels will be a bit more limited. Beyond that, backup quarterback Jake Browning did not play due to a back injury. He was close to playing in the first game, so if he does not reaggravate the injury, he is going to suit up for the second game as well.

So, the huge chance that Daniels got in the first game might be wiped away in the second game.

Still, Baker Mayfield and the starters should only play a drive or so. If Browning goes into the second quarter, then Daniels can close out the half and open the second half.

Still, his best chance is going to be in the preseason finale. Most spots will be won by then, and the starters will likely sit again. Daniels should get a long look as the team decides what to do with the rookie this year.