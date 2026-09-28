Bucs Rookie UDFA Opens Up on Potential First Start

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are staring down the possibility of starting UDFA rookie Jalon Daniels. Daniels entered the game late for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who appeared to have dislocated his thumb.

While he started his career 0-for-3 as a passer and the Bucs lost in his first attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback, Daniels noted that he will be leaning on what he did in the preseason to prepare for his first career start if he does get the call.

“Learning the offense, being able to learn how to communicate with everybody on the team, being dependent on those preseason reps,” said Daniels on what he has on his mind before his first career start.

Daniels was 27-for-47 in the preseason with one touchdown and no interceptions. He averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. He also added 14 rushes for 37 yards.

Daniels also noted that he plans to connect with his teammates during the week. His biggest point of emphasis is finding ways to communicate with everybody so that they are on the same page.

“For me, I think it is just going to be able to make sure I can get all of the guys around me ready to go, especially if I am going to be the one going to get the snaps.”

Daniels did not work with the starting offense much. Now, he has to find a way to connect with the group after a 0-3 start to the season. His first career start could come on the road, against a Green Bay Packers team that is desperate for a win and coming off of extended rest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Jalon Daniels Ready for First Career NFL Start

Daniels was the talk of training camp. He beat out Connor Bazelak in the first preseason game and wound up unseating Jake Browning for the backup spot as well. Rookies who were not drafted starting at quarterback is rare.

However, Tyson Bagent of the Chicago Bears was 2-2 as a starting quarterback despite being a rookie UDFA in 2023. However, he also had three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Buccaneers Need to Help Daniels

Baker Mayfield has been a disappointment for the Buccaneers so far this year. At the same time, the Bucs skill players and supporting offensive line have not helped enough as well. The team appears to be missing Mike Evans, and neither Chris Godwin nor Emeka Egbuka has settled into the number one spot.

Bucky Irving has been a disappointment of a free agent signing. Meanwhile, left guard Ben Bredeson has been the biggest letdown on the offensive line.

If Tampa Bay wants to keep their offense afloat, they are going to need all of the pieces to step up on offense.

It will be interesting to see who the Bucs add as a backup to Daniels if Mayfield is out for an extended period of time. Do they add a veteran who can come in quickly if things become too much for the UDFA rookie? Or do they let Daniels go through growing pains, with the chance that he can flourish down the road?