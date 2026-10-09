Jalon Daniels Shares Emotional Moment With Mom After First NFL Win

Jalon Daniels delivered one of the biggest performances of his young NFL career on Thursday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Starting in place of injured quarterback Baker Mayfield, the undrafted rookie handled the pressure and guided Tampa Bay to a 24-16 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown, avoiding turnovers after throwing two interceptions in his first NFL start. The former Kansas quarterback also helped the Buccaneers end their winless run, giving the team a much-needed boost as it navigates Mayfield’s absence.

The victory became even more meaningful when Daniels joined the Amazon Prime Video postgame show and invited his mother, Star Daniels, to sit beside him. The moment offered a glimpse into the family support behind his unexpected journey from an undrafted prospect to an NFL starting quarterback.

Jalon Daniels Shares Emotional Postgame Moment With Mom Star

Daniels joined the Prime Video panel after the Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys. His mother, Star, was then invited onto the set, where she sat alongside her son and shared her reaction to his first NFL victory.

Host Charissa Thompson highlighted Star’s smile before Daniels encouraged his mother to join him.

“Ma, you gotta pull up,” Daniels said. “Ma, come here, come here.”

As former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gave up his seat and microphone, Star spoke about what the moment meant to her.

“It is indescribable, this moment is so big,” Star said.

She then turned toward her son and added, “I’m speechless. I’m so proud of you, I am so proud of you. This is amazing.”

The exchange followed a significant night for Daniels, who was making his second start while Mayfield dealt with a thumb injury. The rookie completed 76% of his passes and helped Tampa Bay overcome its difficult start to the season.

Daniels also reflected on how quickly his circumstances had changed. Speaking after the game, he acknowledged that he could not have anticipated this opportunity just six months earlier.

“Six months ago, if you would have told me that my first win would have been on a Thursday night, [Amazon] Prime football game, I don’t know what I would have told you,” Daniels said.

He added that experiencing both positive and difficult moments had helped prepare him for the challenges ahead.

“Through all the highs, the lows, the bad, the good, take every single emotion because at the end of the day it makes you better and prepares you for any situation that comes down the line.”

Jalon Daniels’ Journey From Kansas to the Buccaneers

Daniels’ path to the NFL was far from straightforward. Coming out of high school in Lawndale, California, he had limited scholarship opportunities before choosing Kansas, where he spent six years navigating injuries and other challenges.

He graduated with a 3.58 GPA but went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay signed him as a free agent in May, and he subsequently won the backup quarterback position after an impressive training camp.

Daniels made his first NFL start against Green Bay while Mayfield was sidelined. Although he threw two interceptions in that game, he responded against Dallas with a more controlled performance, finishing with 189 passing yards and a touchdown without a turnover.

His performance also included a 64-yard connection with Tez Johnson that helped set up a third-quarter touchdown.

Daniels’ family has remained an important part of his journey. His mother’s presence during the postgame interview reflected the support for his development, while the win marked a major milestone for a quarterback who entered the league undrafted.

Mayfield’s potential return could determine whether Daniels receives another start. However, his performance against Dallas gave Tampa Bay a reason to feel more confident about its quarterback depth as the season continues.