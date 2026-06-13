Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Responds to Baker Mayfield’s Contract Comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to bounce back with a vengeance during the 2026 NFL season after the team fell apart following their bye week in 2025, losing seven of their last nine regular-season games and missing the NFL playoffs entirely.

Even though it was an ugly finish to the 2025 NFL season, the Bucs are still a very talented team with a motivated leader under center in star quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, Mayfield is looking to sign a lucrative long-term contract extension with the team, which he deserves, but talks have not gone as planned, and the clock is ticking.

Bucs GM Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Disappointment With Contract Offer

Recently, while hosting a youth camp at the Bucs’ practice facility, Mayfield discussed his contract talks with the team and admitted the two sides aren’t “anywhere close” to reaching a new deal.

“Contract stuff is happening, starting, talks and whatnot, not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Mayfield said, via FOX Sports. “Would love to be here long-term, and as of right now, that’s not exactly the case. I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker room, the staff know that I’m still going to be me, still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me, that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Obviously, this is a concerning development for the Bucs as the last thing the team wants is an unhappy star quarterback heading into next season.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht addressed these contract talks with Mayfield on Fan Stream Sports with JP Peterson.

Licht made it clear that the Bucs don’t want Mayfield playing anywhere else.

“We’ve had some discussions and we’ll continue to have some internal discussions and see, and try to bring this to closure one way or another,” Licht said of the Mayfield negotiations. “But no one wants to see Baker go anywhere, and no one’s worried about how Baker’s mindset is going to be. I’ve had conversations with him about that. He’s all about wanting to win. So he’s in a good place.”

Licht was asked about Mayfield not being happy with where contract talks are at this point.

“I respect Baker,” Licht said. “He’s free to say whatever he wants to say. And that’s the way he’s wired and I have nothing but love for Baker. I’ll keep all that stuff internal; I never use the media for [talking about negotiations].”

Although contract talks haven’t gone as well as Mayfield anticipated up to this point, it does seem like a deal will get done. The question is whether it will be head of the 2026 campaign or this time next year.

Baker Mayfield Firm on Contract Talks Deadline

The Bucs’ brass are definitely on the clock when it comes to getting a deal done with Mayfield sooner rather than later, as the veteran quarterback has made it abundantly clear that contract talks will end even if a deal isn’t finalized once training camp gets underway, which will be in about a month (mid-to-late July).

“Obviously, yes, I’d love to have a long-term deal done, but they know my deadline,” Mayfield said. “As soon as training camp starts, we’re not doing any contract stuff. It’s all ball. It’s not up to me when that gets done by. Hopefully before that. If not, we’ll still have a good year.”

With about four weeks to go, it’ll be interesting to see how things progress in Tampa Bay and if Mayfield gets the deal he wants before training camp starts next month.