Super Bowl Contenders Move Quickly to Sign Former Buccaneers Starter

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather didn’t stay unemployed for long.

Just 2 days after the Buccaneers released Merriweather, the Detroit Lions signed him to their practice squad on November 20, giving the Michigan native an opportunity to come home and play for a Super Bowl contender.

Merriweather made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023 and started 2 games as a rookie. He played in 9 games for the Buccaneers in 2024 in mostly a special teams role — something that could make him valuable to the Lion right away.

“Merriweather played at Romulus and Belleville high schools, finishing his career at the latter,” MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven wrote on November 20 after Merriweather signed with the Lions. “He was a basketball and football star, eventually landing at Iowa as a defensive back. The Michigan native was a four-year player for the Hawkeyes, posting four interceptions, one forced fumble and 118 tackles in that span.”

Michigan Native Grew Up Cheering for Lions

Merriweather coming home and winning a Super Bowl would make getting released by the Buccaneers end up looking like a blessing — so by losing his job Merriweather may have wound up with an even better job.

He also grew up cheering for the Lions, which should tell you something about his loyalty. Born in Belleville, Michigan in December 1999, Merriweather would have spent his childhood watching some truly horrendous football. The Lions didn’t have a winning season from 2001 until 2011, when Merriweather was 12 years old.

That stretch included an 0-16 season in 2008.

“I definitely take pride in it, I think, you know, there’s me and two or three other people (from Michigan here), I believe,” Merriweather told Raven at the 2023 NFL combine. “So, I definitely take pride in it. I think we had a lot of talent in my class coming out of Michigan, so the fact that I’m one of few people here from the state of Michigan representing well is something I definitely take pride in. I did grow up a Lions fan. Man, it’s incredible to see the turnaround. I think they had a building season this year, and I definitely think they’re going to turn it around next year. I think they’re just going to keep building on top of what they’ve been able to do so far.”

Buccaneers Defensive Backfield One of NFL’s Worst

The Buccaneers are 4-6 after 4 consecutive losses and clinging to their playoff hopes after a spate of injuries and fielding one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Headed into a Week 12 road game against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay is ranked 31st in the NFL in team defense and have given up 21 passing touchdowns through 10 games — 30th in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have been in this position before. They were 6-8 in 2022 and rallied to finish the season 8-9 and sneak into the NFC Wild Card Round in legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s final season. They were 4-7 in 2023 before they went on a late-season run to finish 9-8 and win the NFC South Division, going on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round.