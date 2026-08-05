Buccaneers Star Reveals Big Role Change Before Contract Year

Calijah Kancey is entering a pivotal fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay picked up the fifth-year option for Kancey, so he is locked onto the team for one more season. However, he will be going through contract negotiations after this year.

So, Kancey has made it a focus of his to show how valuable he can be to the franchise. Kancey discussed taking on more of a leadership role now that he is in his fourth season. He told reporters he is looking to lead by example.

Kancey also said he is in much better shape right now, which is allowing him to set the tone. This could lead to a major fourth-season improvement that the Bucs need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Calijah Kancey is Taking on a Leadership Role

Kancey was a first-round pick from Pitt, going 19th overall. While he did not quite live up to the Aaron Donald comparisons that came from being a Pitt defensive tackle, he did have a strong start to his NFL career.

Kancey posted four sacks in his rookie year. It was enough to earn him top-ten voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with 7.5 sacks in his second NFL season. The improvement was clear, and he was becoming a trusted part of the Bucs’ defense.

Things took an unfortunate turn in his third season, though. He tore his pec in Week 3, which ended his season. He did not record a single sack in the first two games and the start of his third.

He is back, fully healthy, and according to him, he is well-conditioned this year. He is looking to build on that second season and prove that he is still a cornerstone piece of this defense.

Bucs Defensive Front Showing Improvement

Tampa Bay went out of its way to make sure the defensive front is much better this offseason. Part of it comes down to Kancey being healthy. The team also added at the position, though. They signed A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency.

Those two should join Kancey as locker room leaders who set the tone. Between these additions and the words of Kancey, it is clear that head coach Todd Bowles is looking for this from his team. After their collapse last year, the emphasis on leadership makes sense.

They also drafted DeMonte Capehart along the interior in round six. With Vita Vea and Elijah Roberts returning from last year, they are a deep group.

On the edge, Ruben Bain fell into their laps with the 15th overall pick. They also signed Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency. With those two added to Yaya Diaby, the edge rusher room should be a combination of deeper and more talented.

This could set up for Kancey to have a strong season. It is clear that they are pushing him, and he should know that if he succeeds, he is going to sign a big deal next offseason. That is a strong incentive.