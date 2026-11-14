Bucs Defender Primed for Second-Half Breakout

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie cornerback Keionte Scott has already been a breakout player for the defense this season. However, the second half could be even better, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Auman notes that Scott has already flashed versatility and that should only improve with Antoine Winfield back in the mix.

“The fourth-round rookie from Miami is the Bucs’ nickel defensive back, fourth on the team in tackles as a part-time player,” wrote Auman. “He’s adept as a blitzer and will get more chances that way, but he’s also active on special teams, with four tackles there in Tampa Bay’s rout of the Panthers. He’s a versatile piece who will get more involved at the line of scrimmage when Antoine Winfield returns healthy at safety.”

Scott has played 349 snaps this season as the Bucs’ slot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Keionte Scott is a Second-Half Breakout

When Scott was drafted, he was labeled a safety who could move into the slot. Tampa Bay has had a long line of drafting safeties, playing them in the slot and then seeing them move to safety. They did the same thing with Antoine Winfield Jr. He started his career in the slot, then started to move all around. Now, he is a franchise safety.

Tykee Smith was next in line. He has been starting at safety for the past two years after starting in the slot. The Bucs are expected to give him an extension this offseason. Now, Scott is next in line.

Bucs Hit on Scott in 2026 NFL Draft

Winfield missed two games in the middle of the season. Plus, Jacob Parrish missed time early in the year. With Scott being a rookie and pieces moving around him, it was impressive that Scott was holding things down despite all of the changes.

Now, Parrish is playing at a high level, and so is Zyon McCollum. Smith is breaking out, and Winfield has been back for two weeks. The Bucs defense is playing at a high level as they head into the bye week.

Now, Scott will have a chance to mentally and physically reset during the bye week. He can come out with a better understanding of the defense, and the group around him could be better. It is easy to see why Scott would be labeled a breakout this offseason.

The Bucs have a bye week this week and face the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Sitting at 3-6, they are in a division where they can still make a run into the playoffs. They have the same number of wins as the first-place team in the division, and they have wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. A step forward from Scott would be major.