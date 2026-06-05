Bucs Draft Pick Projected to Smash Rookie Expectations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be able to get more from their rookie fourth-round pick, Keionte Scott, than most fans and media would expect. Scott is the perfect choice for a player taken after the first three rounds to see legitimate playing time in their first year, per Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

Melo points to Scott falling lower than the consensus saw him going as a reason why he could end up much better than expected. Scott recorded career-highs in tackles, sacks, and interceptions in his senior year as he helped Miami get back to the National Championship.

However, Scott is an older player, and he has played both safety and slot cornerback during his college career, so there were questions about how he would fit in a new league. This caused him to fall to the fourth round, but it could be a blessing in disguise after he landed in a potential great spot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Should Know How to Use Keionte Scott

The Bucs tend to like versatility in their back end. Both of their starting safeties, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith, started their careers as slot cornerbacks and eventually shifted out to safety. Smith shifted to safety to make room for Jacob Parrish in the slot last year.

Parrish was a rookie last year and played on the outside in college, but they shifted him to the slot during his rookie year, and he flourished. So, the Bucs could put Scott at safety and have him sit behind Smith and Winfield as the third option. He could also play a dime role.

Scott could also back up Parrish in the slot. If the Bucs have an issue on the outside, they are likely going to call on Parrish to shift from the slot to the outside. This would cause them to move Scott into a starting role. Because the Bucs are thin on the outside, this might end up being his easiest path to playing time.

Scott is currently recovering from a wrist injury but is already back at OTAs practices with the hopes of competing to get on the field in training camp.

Bucs are Leaning on Rookie Draft Class in Important Season for Todd Bowles

Head coach Todd Bowles is in the hottest seat in the NFL as he enters the 2026 season. Bowles wanted to make sure that the unit that he is most responsible for did not have any issues this year as a result. The team made four of their first five picks, and their first two picks overall on the defensive side of the football.

Ruebain Bain is expected to start in Week 1, and Josiaha Trotter might not be far behind him at linebacker. Scott is expected to have a role, even if he just plays in dime. Fifth-round rookie DeMonte Capehart has a chance to rotate onto the field as well.

Bowles is looking for significant snaps from rookie additions this year, so Scott could be vital to him keeping his job.