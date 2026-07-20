Bucs’ $14 Million Free Agent RB Called NFL’s ‘Top Backup’

If things work out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026, it will be pretty insignificant who starts at running back because both 3rd-year starter Bucky Irving and free-agent signee Kenneth Gainwell prove equally devastating to opposing defenses.

Until then, though, Irving is the incumbent, and Gainwell is the well-paid RB2 who might be in line for a breakout season, with ESPN’s Bill Barnwell putting him on his list of the NFL’s elite backups.

The Buccaneers signed Gainwell to a 2-year, $14 million contract on March 9.

“One of 2025’s most productive backs on a per-touch basis, Gainwell averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the ground and caught 73 passes as an outlet for Aaron Rodgers,” Barnwell wrote on July 20. “He was sixth in the NFL in success rate (47.4%) among RBs with 100 or more carries, while his explosive play rate (9.6%) was right around league average. He is another back perfectly suited for a rotational role, and he’ll compete with Dowdle to be our RB1.”

Gainwell could very well be the starter — not the backup — for the Week 1 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Irving missed 7 games due to injuries in 2025 and missed the entire offseason program following shoulder surgery.

Kenneth Gainwell Made Big Offseason Impression

Following Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp, Pewter Report’s Bailey Adams singled out new running back Kenneth Gainwell as a player who jumped off the page.

“Veteran running back Kenny Gainwell, a newcomer to the Bucs offense, was a major standout,” Adams wrote on June 18. “During 7-on-7 work, he caught a fade for a touchdown from Baker Mayfield, going up to make a leaping catch before falling to the ground and securing the ball … getting a lot of the reps with the starters due to Bucky Irving’s recovery from injury, Gainwell shined both as a runner and as a pass catcher. But it was his work in the passing game that stood out the most. It really looks like he’ll be a big part of the passing game under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.”

Bucs Watched Bucky Irving Fall Off in 2025

Irving’s injury is also a wild card. While he warmed up and did some drills, he was far from a full participant at minicamp after missing 7 games during the regular season and undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Watching Irving struggle was 1 of the biggest disappointments for the Buccaneers in 2025 — especially considering his return seemed to be complicated by off-field issues.

Irving was a sensation as a rookie with 1,514 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns, including 1,122 rushing yards while serving mostly in a backup role to Rachaad White.

In 2025, Irving had 865 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns.

According to several reports, Irving’s return to the lineup in 2025 was slowed, in part, because he didn’t handle the mental aspect of recovering from his injury very well.

Irving’s return won’t be rushed by the Buccaneers — especially with Gainwell in the fold and with Irving on a 4-year, $4.751 million rookie contract.

“With Bucky Irving coming off foot and shoulder injuries, the Bucs needed not only a change-of-pace, third-down back, but someone who could do a little more, if needed,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote. “(Gainwell’s) 1,023 yards from scrimmage last season were second most of any position on the Steelers behind starter Jaylen Warren, and he tied with Warren for a team-leading eight touchdowns. He gave up one sack this past season on 41 pass-blocking reps.”