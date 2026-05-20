Buccaneers’ Larry Foote Compares Rueben Bain Jr. to Legendary Steelers Teammate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off the steal of the draft when they got former Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall in the first round. The No. 6 player on the consensus big board, I had Bain ranked as my No. 1 overall player on my final big board. He was the best player in college football last season and an absolutely destructive force off the edge for the Hurricanes.

Even though there was some smoke that teams were worried about Bain’s arm length — and he could fall a bit as a result — it was still a big surprise to see him sitting there on the board when the Buccaneers were on the clock. Tampa Bay wasted no time sprinting the card in, adding Bain to a defense that desperately needed his blend of toughness, quickness, and physicality.

Now, one Buccaneers coach has high praise indeed for Bain, comparing him to a Steelers legend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Larry Foote on Rueben Bain Jr.

Buccaneers run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach Larry Foote had press availability during OTAs on Tuesday, and he had this to say about Bain:

“Off the film, if you had to bet — he’s going to be a star,” Foote said on Bain. “He’s just — the way he plays the game, he’s explosive, plays with great leverage, and it’s hard to block those type of guys. Back in my Pittsburgh days, I played with a guy like that, James Harrison. It was just, you couldn’t block him. And [Bain] has that trait, he has that ability.”

“I’m more impressed with his mindset, and I kinda got a little feel for that when we interviewed him at the Combine,” Foote continued. “But these last few weeks…he has that Lavonte David focus. That area down there in Miami, them guys it’s just Jesus 1A and football 1B. Them guys love ball, even when it’s break time he ain’t pulling his phone out like the rest of them. He’s all about ball, so I’m excited to have him.”

That is extraordinarily high praise indeed. Harrison was a four-time All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, with 84 career sacks. If the Buccaneers are getting a guy like that in Bain, watch out.

The Buccaneers Cleaned Up in the Draft

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It wasn’t just Bain, though he’s certainly the crown jewel of the class. Tampa Bay got great value and added a ton of talent with every pick in their draft class. Missouri LB Josiah Trotter, though perhaps over-drafted, gives the Buccaneers are premium athlete at linebacker who sees the game at a level beyond his years.

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, Miami CB Keionte Scott, Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart, and Notre Dame G Billy Schrauth all have future starter potential — and Hurst and Scott will likely start as rookies. It was a great weekend for the Buccaneers franchise.