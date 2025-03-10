Lavonte David Returns for a 14th Season with the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has been anchored by the presence of LB Lavonte David for the last 13 seasons.

Fortunately for Todd Bowles, Jason Licht, and the rest of the Bucs organization — the veteran linebacker has decided to return for the upcoming 2025 season with his eyes set on making another run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Lavonte David Set to Return for 14th Season with the Bucs

The phrase ‘Father Time is undefeated’ certainly rings true in the world of professional sports. Yet, players like LeBron James, Alexander Ovechkin, and even former Buccaneer Tom Brady are just some recent examples of players who continue to produce at a very high level into their late thirties.

Well, after signing a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, Lavonte David is going to have the chance to join aforementioned all-time greats by returning for his 14th season with the Bucs at the age of 35.

When commenting on the return of David, Bucs general manager Jason Licht heaped nothing but praise on his veteran linebacker.

Licht said, “Lavonte is not only one of the greatest Buccaneers in history, but is the embodiment of consistency, excellence, and leadership.” Licht added, “For over a decade, he has been the heart of our defense, setting the standard with his relentless work ethic and passion for the game. His impact on and off the field is immeasurable, and we are thrilled to have him back for another season.”

When you take a quick glance at David’s career numbers in a Bucs’ uniform, it’s easy to see why he is held in such high regard.

David has amassed over 1,600 total tackles, 169 tackles for loss, 39 sacks, 13 interceptions, 31 forced fumbles, and scored three defensive touchdowns. When you take into consideration his significant impact on a Super Bowl winning team back in 2020, this looks like a Hall of Fame type resume.

That resume’s most recent entry included 122 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and an interception — which made one of just two players in the league to record 100+ tackles and record 5+ sacks in 2024. Those numbers not only suggest David’s level of play hasn’t tailed off yet, but he is still playing at a very high level.

Assuming David stays on his pace of 120+ total tackles — which is a mark he has hit the last three years — then David would pass Derrick Brooks for the most total tackles in franchise history. David enters the 2025 NFL season trailing Brooks by 111 total tackles.

What This Means For the Defense Entering the Offseason

The return of David fills a big position of need for the Bucs defense entering free agency. David was the only reliable starting linebacker the team had last season, which makes his return crucial for only having to fill one linebacker spot on the roster instead of two entering the season.

Currently, SirVocea Dennis is all that is guaranteed to be on the roster for next season. K.J. Britt is an unrestricted free agent while J.J. Russell is a restricted free agent. Yet, all of these options aren’t locks for a starting role alongside David next year. It will be interesting to see how Jason Licht addresses the position in free agency or the NFL Draft later this offseason.