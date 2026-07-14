Buccaneers Legend Lavonte David Sends Strong Message on Rueben Bain After Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have witnessed a change of guard take place this offseason. After collapsing and missing the playoffs down the stretch last year, it was clear the team needed to switch things up ahead of the 2026 campaign. However, it’s clear that, in a perfect world, the team would still have legendary linebacker Lavonte David at their disposal.

After a stellar 14-year career, which he spent entirely with the Bucs, David opted to retire this offseason, putting an end to one of the most storied careers in the history of the franchise. Tampa quickly went to work on finding a new cornerstone on defense, which led to the selection of defensive lineman Rueben Bain in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While David is happily retired, Bain’s arrival in Tampa may have him questioning his decision.

Lavonte David Gushes Over Rueben Bain

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Replacing David on defense is going to be no easy task, as he anchored Tampa Bay’s defense from the moment he entered the league. David racked up one Pro Bowl selection and three All-Pro honors throughout his career, and even though he opted to retire, it wasn’t because he was playing poorly, as he turned in another strong season for the Bucs in 2025 (114 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles).

Bain plays along the defensive line, so he isn’t going to directly replace David, but the team is hoping he can bring the sort of star power that it is now missing without its longtime leader. Fresh off a standout campaign with the Miami Hurricanes that saw him rack up a career-high 9.5 sacks, Bain was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.

Both David and Bain hail from the Miami, Florida area, so they were familiar with each other even before the Bucs selected the Hurricanes standout. Unfortunately, David won’t get a shot to play alongside Bain, although he hilariously revealed that the first-round pick’s talent had him briefly reconsidering his decision.

“I knew Bain already,” David said on “This is Football.” “I reached out to him after he got drafted, he told me, ‘Man, I wish you just waited one more year.’ I was in my mind like, ‘Maybe I should have, but, you know, the deal is done already. I’m out, my guy.’ But, I told him I’m definitely going to be there to be supporting him and stuff like that.”

Buccaneers Hoping Rueben Bain Can Deliver the Goods Immediately in 2026

With guys like David and cornerback Jamel Dean no longer in town, the Bucs need new contributors to step up immediately on defense. As a first-round pick, expectations are going to be higher for Bain, and for good reason. He was a game-wrecker for a Miami team that made it all the way to the National Championship Game last year, and he will look to translate those skills to the pros now.

If Bain can consistently disrupt the run game and pressure the quarterback, that will go a long way towards helping the Bucs replace David at the heart of their defense. Expectations are always going to be high for first-round picks, but based on David’s comments here, it sounds like Tampa Bay may have found a star in Bain.