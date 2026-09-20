Why is Buccaneers-Browns Game Delayed? What Time Will TB-CLE Start Again?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns were on a freight train toward a thrilling finish on Sunday when things came to a sudden halt.

With just 2 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter and the Buccaneers with the ball and trailing 23-19, officials put the game in a lightning delay after strikes in the Tampa area.

“NFL rule is a half-hour delay from any lightning strike within 10 miles of the stadium, and there have been several since the delay started 27 minutes ago,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account at 4:27 p.m. ET. “Stadium seating has been emptied. I’ll update when we get word of a return.”

“Browns-Buccaneers suspended for lightning with 2:00 remaining,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards wrote on his official X account. “So close…”

“Browns and Buccaneers are currently in a lighting delay in Tampa Bay,” Browns reporter Austin Malutic wrote on his official X account. “Browns lead 23-19 with 2 min to go.”

What is NFL’s Policy on Weather Delays?

Let’s take a quick look at what the NFL’s official policy is on weather delays. The Buccaneers-Browns delay came 1 day after 2 big-time college football games saw massive, hours-long weather delays — North Carolina vs. Clemson in Clemson, South Carolina, and Alabama-Florida State in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

NFL games can be delayed when lightning strikes occur within 10 miles of a stadium. That triggers a mandatory 30-minute wait that only begins after the last lightning strike. Players, personnel, and staff are required to leave the field during delays, and fans are encouraged to seek shelter.

If the game can’t continue, then it’s on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to either reschedule the game or terminate it early — something the NFL would be loathe to do with such a close game.

Nightmare Revenge Game for Mayfield

Mayfield could turn around a terrible day against his former team — he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the ball back on the game on the line, Mayfield was 20-of-31 for 176 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception and was getting thoroughly outplayed by his replacement as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was 23-of-30 for 238 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions.