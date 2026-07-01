PFF Makes Eye-Opening Claim About $90M Buccaneers Star

Luke Goedeke has improved in every season that he has played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per PFF. As he enters his fifth NFL season, the thought is that if he continues to improve, he will start to be known as one of the best players at his position. When you combine that with Tristan Wirfs at left tackle, it is one of the best duos in the NFL.

PFF notes that Goedeke has not had a specific breakout season, but that his progression has been steady improvements. He came in off the bench in his rookie season and only had a 46.7 grade. However, he was locked in as a full-time starter in his second NFL season.

He posted a 73.4 grade in his first year as a full-time starter. He only started in 13 games in 2024, but he had a 73.8 grade. Then, in 2025, he only played in 11 games due to health, but he has a 75.8 grade.

His grade is not so high that he deserves Pro Bowl or All-Pro awards, but he is starting to creep up to that level.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Seen Luke Goedeke Improve Every Year With the Team

The big question is going to be health, now. Goedeke has looked good every year, but the samples keep getting smaller. He has been active for just 24 of the team’s 34 games. There is no telling what would have happened had he been asked to finish the season. The increased sample size could have caused his grade to normalize more and potentially even drop.

Considering he tends to get banged up, it would not be a surprise if his grade continued to drop as the season went on. So, the steady improvement is met with a bit of a question. This is especially true entering 2026, where he is coming off of his most games missed.

Bucs Offensive Line is Set to Improve in 2026

The Bucs ‘ offensive line let the team down in 2025. However, it was often situations like Goedeke, where the injuries held the group back. When they had their full starters on the field, they had the talent to protect the quarterback and run the ball well. They did not have the majority of their starters on the field for long enough, though.

Goedeke only played in 11 games, and Tristan Wirfs played in 12 games. Ben Bredeson also played in 11 games, and Cody Mauch played in just two games. Graham Barton was the only one who did not miss time, and he slid from center to left tackle and back to center due to the injuries around him.

Needless to say, the group was in flux. However, a full 17 games of Goedeke and Wirfs would lead to a star-studded tackle duo. Mauch and Barton are ascending draft picks. Meanwhile, Bredeson is a reliable veteran with 53 career starts.

None of the offensive linemen are going to enter the year with lingering issues or questions following the disappointing season. So, there is a real chance the group can form quickly and become one of the best groups in the NFL.