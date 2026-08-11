Bucs’ $90 Million Star Sparks 2 Wild Brawls in Joint Practice

It turns out Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke wasn’t putting up with much at Tuesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets.

Goedeke, 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, ended up getting in 2 fights — yes, 2 — during the 1st practice against the Jets.

The 1st fight came during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills against Jets edge rusher and 2026 No. 2 overall pick David Bailey.

“David Bailey and Luke Goedeke just swung at each other and started a fight,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “Goedeke kept jumping early on reps vs Bailey. They talked some smack after. Bailey smacked his helmet. Goedeke didn’t like that.”

“Fight! David Bailey was stopped on a pass rush attempt in 1o1,” Jets reporter Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “He was stopped cold by Luke Goedeke. He then slapped him in the head. Goedeke retaliated. Then an eruption. Fiesty!”

Goedeke added an extra bit of flair in his 2nd fight, which came after Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception.

“Another HUGE fight just as Jets S Jarius Monroe picked off Baker Mayfield,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “It was an enormous scrum and at one point Bucs OT Luke Goedeke ripped a helmet off a Jets player and sent it flying. It took a while for the coaches to settle it all down.”

Goedeke seemed to regret the fights following practice.

“Not the smartest decision by me,” Goedeke told Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud following the joint practice.

Luke Goedeke More Known for Injuries Than Play

The Buccaneers are paying Goedeke a lot of money and not getting the best return on investment.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put out his annual NFL trade value rankings, and the Buccaneers were lower than most teams in terms of high-value stars, with Goedeke’s injury issues playing a major factor.

In Barnwell’s rankings, only offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. received trade valuations equivalent to 1st-round picks — 1 of the league’s lowest totals.

“The Bucs have a lot of good players but very few stars, which is borne out by the trade tiers here,” Barnwell wrote on July 16. “Goedeke is one of the league’s better right tackles when healthy, but he has missed most or all of 21 games over his first four seasons.”

Regardless of how much Goedeke plays each year, the Buccaneers are certainly paying him like an elite offensive tackle — he signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Buccaneers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019 as Goedeke missed 6 games due to injury

Massive Investment for Former 2nd Round Pick

In 2025, for the 2nd year in a row, the Buccaneers delivered a massive payday to one of their elite offensive linemen.

Goedeke’s payday came 1 year after Tampa Bay made left offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history with a 5-year, $140.6 million contract extension.

“The Bucs have agreed to terms with their standout OT Luke Goedeke, as he gets a 4-year, $90M deal — $22.5M APY — that includes $50M guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account in September 2025. “Tampa Bay locks up another key O-lineman.”

Goedeke allowed the Buccaneers to redo his contract this offseason.

“The Buccaneers converted Luke Goedeke’s $20M roster bonus into signing bonus, clearing $15.2M of 2026 cap space,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on March 16.