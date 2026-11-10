Buccaneers Sign Lineman Hours Before NFL Trade Deadline

In the hours leading up to the NFL trade deadline, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive lineman Luke Haggard back to their practice squad, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Haggard is in his fourth NFL season, all coming with the Bucs.

The 2023 UDFA was released last week so the team could claim Trevor Keegan off of waivers. Now, the Bucs have released running back Barika Kpeenu two weeks after signing him to their practice squad. With the extra spot, the Bucs re-signed Haggard.

Now, they have Haggard and Keeegan on their practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Luke Haggard to Practice Squad

The Indiana product spent his first two years on the Bucs practice squad. However, injuries in the room in 2025 forced him onto the roster and into the lineup. Haggard started four games at right guard with Cody Mauch injured. However, the team worked to get him out of the lineup when they could.

Still, they brought him back for a fourth season. He ended up on the practice squad and was there for the first seven weeks. When the Minnesota Vikings released Keegan, the Bucs pounced, releasing Haggard in the process.

However, with depth at running back and a never-ending need on the offensive line, it makes sense that they would circle back to Haggard. Haggard did not have to clear waivers, so he might have known that the Bucs were going to bring him back.

Bucs Offensive Line is Much Healthier in 2026

The Bucs are 3-6 at the bye week, but it is not for the offensive line. Last year, the unit was a disaster with shuffling in all areas. This year, Tristan Wirfs is healthy and playing much better. On the right side, Luke Goedeke missed one game, but the progress of Ben Chukwuma was highlighted with him out. They did not have that last year.

At center, Graham Barton had to play left tackle when Wirfs was hurt last year. Now, he is settled into his position. At right guard, Cody Mauch got hurt early in the season. He is starting to shake off the rust now in 2026.

Ben Bredeson has always been the weak link. Still, he has not cost the team this year. The issues are mostly Baker Mayfield and the pass catchers this year. The offensive line has done a solid job. That is why the team feels they can just tinker with their depth on the practice squad.

The Bucs are unlikely to buy or sell at the trade deadline. They are 3-6, which is a bad record to buy and go for it. At the same time, they are in the mix with the NFC South. So, they are not selling, either.