Buccaneers Urged to Trade for $20.5M Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into Week 4 with Jalon Daniels as their starting quarterback. However, he is a rookie UDFA, which brings a lot of potential for disaster. Tampa Bay might need a quarterback for the next few weeks, and in a weak NFC South, they are firmly in the thick of things. So, they should make a call to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Mason Rudolph, according to Kristopher Kline of FanSided.

Kline suggests the Bucs offer a sixth-round pick to get the deal done.

“Rudolph is a rental and there’s far less perceived upside, but he’s also a better immediate stopgap,” wrote Kline on the potential of adding Rudolph. “The Bucs can still win the division, so let’s call it a sixth-round pick and phone it in.”

Kline notes that the Steelers have the depth to trade their current backup. While Rudolph has started plenty of games in Pittsburgh, he is likely in his last year with the team, making it easy for the Steelers to move on.

“Rudolph has earned his keep in Pittsburgh over the years, but he doesn’t serve much purpose on this Steelers team,” added Kline. “Trading him for even marginal value is a win.”

The Steelers have two other backup quarterbacks with more draft capital than the Bucs’ current starter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade For Pittsburgh Steelers Backup QB Mason Rudolph

The Steelers had Rudolph left on the roster from when Mike Tomlin was the head coach. He won the backup job over Will Howard and Drew Allar, but the two are recent draft picks with more potential.

Howard was a sixth-round pick and was taken by Tomlin. Still, he is only in his second NFL season and could be the backup over Rudolph next season. Allar is more of a high-upside swing.

He is a third-round rookie who is a developmental year. Howard could be the backup, letting him continue to develop. Still, if Allar has a chance to start next year, Rudolph has no role with the team.

Rudolph is in the last year of his deal. He has made $20.5M in his career so far. They are going to let him walk this year and get nothing in return. So, getting a sixth-round pick back makes sense.

Bucs Need Help at Quarterback

Daniels had a great preseason, but there is a reason there is only one other situation where a rookie UDFA started at quarterback. The position is hard, and if Daniels showed the promise of being a starter, the league would have taken a swing on draft weekend.

Even the Bucs had him competing with Jake Browning in training camp. Todd Bowles has expressed confidence in Daniels. Still, Easton Stick is currently the only other quarterback on the roster. If the moment gets too big for Daniels, they need a veteran they can turn to who would keep the season alive.

Trading a pick as low as a sixth-round pick for the insurance to have someone come in for an emergency scenario this season might be worth it. The Bucs appear set to move forward with what they have, but time will tell if they maintain that stance.