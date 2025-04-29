Mel Kiper Breaks Down Bucs’ ‘Outstanding’ NFL Draft

The Bucs didn’t exactly check off every box on their pre-draft shopping list, but they still put together a class that should move the needle — especially on defense.

Tampa Bay’s top needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft were clear: edge rusher, cornerback, and linebacker. So it raised some eyebrows when Tampa Bay opened by grabbing wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. But when you look closer, the move tracks. “Evans is going to be a 32-year-old free agent next season,” Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.com points out, adding that he “really like[s] [Egbuka’s] game — he runs crisp routes and has dependable hands.” Given Mike Evans’ uncertain future and Chris Godwin’s injury history, adding another dynamic playmaker was a smart insurance policy.

Defense Finally Gets the Attention It Needs

After bolstering the offense early, the Bucs doubled back to focus on defense — starting with a major swing at edge rusher. They took David Walker, a lesser-known name from FCS Central Arkansas but a big-time disruptor.

Kiper believes the Bucs landed a gem, writing that Walker’s “tape is filled with explosion, power and a deep variety of pass-rush moves.” Tampa Bay needed someone who could actually finish plays off the edge, and Walker’s 31 sacks over the past three seasons suggest he’s ready to do just that.

The Bucs also went hard after cornerback depth, selecting Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish. Morrison’s stock slipped after a hip injury, but he’s a natural in press coverage with real ball skills. Parrish flashed at the combine and projects as a high-upside slot defender. After tying for the fourth-fewest interceptions in the NFL last season, Tampa Bay desperately needed reinforcements. If Morrison and Parrish hit, the Bucs secondary could finally have some teeth heading into 2025.