Mel Kiper Believes LB ‘Could Pick Up the Slack’ For Bucs in Latest Mock

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the playoffs every single year since they won the Super Bowl back in 2020 under Tom Brady. The roster still has some of those pieces performing at a high level, but could lose LB Lavonte David this offseason if he elects not to return for a 14th season in the NFL.

One ESPN Draft Analyst has the Bucs addressing the LB position with the No. 19 overall pick in their latest mock draft scenario.

Mel Kiper Mocks Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell to Bucs in Latest Mock Draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has been producing mock drafts for over 45 years. Whenever he drops a new mock draft, it tends to get the attention of football fans.

In Kiper’s latest mock draft, he has the Bucs passing on some top talent at wide receiver to address the LB position with their first-round pick.

Kiper wrote, “This is another potential landing spot for McMillan or Egbuka if Chris Godwin signs somewhere else. But what about the hole linebacker Lavonte David — another Tampa Bay free agent — will leave if he doesn’t return? Campbell could pick up the slack.”

This logic feels sound given the current unknowns that surround both David and Chris Godwin’s future with the team.

Many believe a deal will get done with Godwin, which could eliminate the need to use high draft capital on a receiver. If a deal does not get done, then selecting Tetairoa McMillan or Emeka Egbuka at 19th overall isn’t a big stretch.

A similar feeling surrounds David. If the veteran linebacker decides not to retire, many believe he’ll be returning to the Bucs. Technically, it’s possible the Nebraska product could sign elsewhere, but one does have to wonder exactly what the market would be for a 35-year-old linebacker.

How Would the Bucs LB Room Look with Jihaad Campbell?

Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell projects favorably as an off-ball linebacker prospect. His 117 total tackles in 2024 was one of the highest marks in all of college football. Yet, Campbell could provide a little juice as a blitzing linebacker or occasional edge rusher — which is evident by his five sacks last season.

Even if David returns, the Bucs will still need to address the other linebacker position in free agency or the draft. K.J. Britt is set to be an unrestricted free agent and lost his full-time role after struggling in pass coverage throughout various moments in 2024.

J.J. Russell is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he didn’t fair a whole lot better in an expanded role alongside David.

SirVocea Dennis made a handful of splash plays through the first three weeks of the season before he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. Assuming he comes back healthy, it is certainly possible he will be a full-time starter for this defense entering his third season.

Best case scenario, the Bucs get David back and could see both Dennis and Campbell compete for a starting role. Worst case scenario, David retires and the two young players will likely forced into a full-time role.

Either way, the addition of Campbell does make sense on a multitude of fronts.