Mike Evans Reveals 2 Teams He Considered Joining Instead of Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans admits he considered two other teams instead of his longtime squad in free agency this offseason.

“I mean, in the back of my mind,” Evans told NFL Network on July 28. “I’m thinking Houston, Kansas City. I love Pat Mahomes’ game. I’m thinking those two teams. And I’m obviously thinking the Bucs.”

Evans sought a bigger contract this offseason after a long negotiation stalemate between him and the Buccaneers, which spanned the 2023 season. He ultimately signed a two-year, $52 million deal with the Buccaneers in March where he could close out his Hall of Fame worthy career.

“I mean, I’ve been here my whole career,” Evans said. “And that was a goal of mine, obviously. … It would’ve been extremely hard, if I hit free agency, to leave here. But this is where my family knows. My kids were born here. My wife’s been here a long time.”

“It was really her decision, is the reason why I decided to stay,” Evans added. “She gave me the go-ahead. … I was gonna hit free agency, and then, we were at dinner; she said, ‘I think you should stay in Tampa.'”

Evans married his wife and started a family during their time in Tampa Bay thus far.

Mike Evans: ‘I Had a Great Offseason’

Entering his 11th season with the Buccaneers, the former Texas A&M star and Houston native seeks an 11th-straight 1,000-yard season. Evans can tie Jerry Rice‘s NFL record and keep an unmatched record of 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.

“I had a great offseason. I usually always have a great offseason,” Evans told reporters on July 24. “I get to spend time with my family, relax, recover, and just do things I like to do — that’s work and just hang out with my family, play video games, go to the movies, do all that fun stuff. I got it out of the way, and I’m ready to work.”

It also didn’t hurt that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield also re-signed with the team in addition to the hiring of new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Evans and Mayfield connected for 13 touchdowns in 2023, and Coen has familiarity with Mayfield from their time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

“I like him. I talked to him even before I re-signed,” Evans said on July 24. “That’s another reason I wanted to sign back; he had all these plans to continue giving me the ball. I love to hear that. That just makes me happy. I like him a lot.”

Mike Evans: ‘I’d Rather Be Nowhere Else’

Evans also reiterated that Tampa Bay is home for him when training camp opened on July 24.

“It’s a blessing, always, to start a training camp healthy and go out here and just do what I love to do and live out my dream,” Evans said. “Obviously, it’s not easy. It isn’t easy, but I’d rather be nowhere else than here. I’m happy I get to do this.”

“I’ve been seeing pictures of me, my first camp when I was 240 pounds and out of shape, but I was just a young, just hungry kid, and I still have that same hunger. I just got smarter,” he added.