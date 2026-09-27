Former Bucs All-Pro Carted Off With Injury in Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not retain their franchise icon Mike Evans in 2026, in part because his age and injury status were concerning. When Evans was on the field for the San Francisco 49ers, he was the same old star receiver that the Bucs miss.

However, Evans has been in and out of games with injuries, and he left the 49ers Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals with what appears to be a rib injury.

Evans was in pain and had to be carted off the field.

His status is unknown, but considering how tough Evans is, the injury has to be somewhat serious.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Leaves San Francisco 49ers Game With Injury

Evans is in his 13th season in the NFL. He spent his first 12 seasons with the Buccaneers. Evans amassed 13,155 yards on 875 receptions in his time with the Bucs. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Evans was the epitome of consistency to start his career, with 1,000 yards in every season in his first 11 seasons. However, the team had to push the ball in his direction in the final weeks to get him over the top in 2024. In 2025, injuries held him back from hitting the mark.

So, the team decided to let him test free agency. He signed a three-year, $42M contract with the 49ers after making $155M in his first 12 NFL season with the Bucs.

Now, injuries have been impacting him all season with the 49ers.

Evans hardly practiced in the offseason due to nagging injuries. He played just 75% of the 49ers’ offensive snaps in Week 1. Then, in Week 2, he was in and out of the game and only played 58% of the 49ers’ offensive snaps.

He left the field after just 18 snaps in Week 3. The Bucs need a playmaker, and they do miss Evans. However, this version of Evans is not quite the same.

Bucs Need Help At Wide Receiver

The Bucs wide receiver corps is deep, but they do not have the impact that Mike Evans used to have. Both Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka are great receivers. However, they are both more complementary threats who can be schemed open. They do not create on their own in the way that Evans does.

The Bucs drafted Ted Hurts in the third round to slide into that role. Hurst has taken some time to adjust, which makes sense considering he is from Georgia State. Still, he had a 40-yard reception in Week 3.

The Bucs are looking sharp for letting Evans walk. They also miss the presence of Evans.