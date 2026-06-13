Former Bucs Star Tabbed for ‘NFL’s Biggest Comeback’ With New Team

While the love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans have for former wide receiver Mike Evans is enormous, and will culminate with his spot in the Ring of Honor someday, it’s hard to get around the fact that he could very well be starring for another NFC team for the rest of his career.

That might tamp down some of that love for the time being, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled Evans out as being primed for the “NFL’s Biggest Comeback” in 2026 after signing a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is in uncharted territory in 2026,” Davenport wrote. “Mind you, it’s not like he has never been injured — the 32-year-old sat out three games two years ago. But in a dozen professional seasons, he had never failed to amass 1,000 yards in a season before a broken clavicle limited him to just eight games and 368 yards in 2025. Not only is Evans attempting to return from injury, but he’s also on a new team after signing with the 49ers in free agency … who badly needs someone to step up as the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver, especially with (tight end) George Kittle rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in the postseason a year ago. Evans has shown for over a decade that he’s capable of being that guy. And if he’s healthy again, he could put up some of the biggest numbers of his career in 2026.”

Sad Exit for Legendary Bucs WR Mike Evans

Watching Evans walk out the door stung for the Buccaneers, who are left with a group of wide receivers without an identity for the 1st time in over a decade.

Evans did his part in twisting the knife on his way out when he reportedly refused to consider the Buccaneers’ offer — which was at least equal to or more than the 49ers — then publicly said he wanted to play for a “contender with a good quarterback.”

While Evans has certainly earned the right to say what he wants, the Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield also have the right to take what he said as a bit of a slap in the face.

Evans Leaving Called NFL’s ‘Worst Offseason Move’

Evans’ departure to the 49ers in free agency was called out by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell as the NFL’s “Worst Offseason Move” after leaving a gaping hole at wide receiver for the Buccaneers.

“It’s never fun to lose franchise stalwarts,” Barnwell wrote. ” … Evans was hit by injuries in 2025, but he had one of the most efficient seasons of his career in 2024, when the future Hall of Famer averaged 2.6 yards per route run. Even worse, Evans did not sign an exorbitant deal in leaving Tampa Bay. Evans’ contract with the 49ers is really a one-year pact for $14.3 million. The Bucs are in a tight cap situation when you consider that Baker Mayfield is coming due for a raise this offseason, but those are more than fair deals for players who still project to play at a high level in 2026.”