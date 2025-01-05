Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ NFL Record Chase Ends in Dramatic Fashion

The final game of the regular season was a microcosm of how the entire year has been for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — an absolute rollercoaster.

Nowhere was that more evident than with veteran wide receiver Mike Evans and his pursuit of tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — a pursuit that came down to the final seconds of the Buccaneers’ playoff-clinching, 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

Evans’ hopes of tying Rice seemed lost when Tampa Bay rookie running back Bucky Irving scored a touchdown with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter but the Buccaneers’ defense got a quick stop on the Saints’ next possession and got the ball back to the offense with 44 seconds left and Evans 5 yards short of 1,000 yards.

Instead of just taking a knee, the Buccaneers ran one more play and got the ball to Evans on a 9-yard catch and run on a pass from Baker Mayfield to Evans, giving the 2-time NFL All-Pro 1,004 receiving yards on the season — and cashing in a $3 million bonus for Evans.

“#Bucs WR Mike Evans has now started his NFL career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, extending his own record,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “No player in NFL history has had more than 6. Elite.”

Evans breaking the record triggered a wild celebration on the Buccaneers’ sideline and with Evans’ former quarterback Tom Brady doing the color commentary on the game for FOX Sports.

“That’s just gret,” Brady said as the celebration went off. “One of the best things I’ve seen in a really long time.”

Record Seemed Out of Reach at One Point

Tying Rice’s record seemed almost totally out of reach after Evans missed all of 3 games and most of another game with a hamstring injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

He returned and played some of the best football of his career to lead the Buccaneers back from the brink of elimination — they were 4-6 when he came back to the roster — to end the season with a 10-7 record and make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

It was also the fourth consecutive NFC South Division title for Tampa Bay.

“I couldn’t track it, but I know it’s getting close,” Evans told ESPN’s Jenna Laine in December 2024. “I’m just trying to make every play that comes my way. Obviously it gets bigger and bigger each year — when you’re chasing history, you’re chasing greatness. I’ve been blessed to do that for this many years and be close this year. Hopefully I get it.”

Evans Can Set Himself Apart in 2025

Evans signed a 2-year, $52 million contract before the 2024 offseason and can set himself apart from Rice and grab his own piece of NFL history with another 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025 — giving him the consecutive seasons record on his own. He also has an outside shot at tying Rice’s career record of 14 seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

“What the Bucs just did for Mike Evans was absolutely beautiful… 11 straight 1,000 yard seasons. + $3,000,000,” ESPN’s Pat McAfee wrote on his official X account. “HELLLLL YEAH.”