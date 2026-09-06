Bucs Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently left the door ajar on a potential return to coaching in the near future. If Tomlin were to return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be one of the most speculated landing spots.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report made the case for the Bucs to hire Tomlin after the season. The biggest reason comes down to Tomlin being familiar with the organization.

“If Tampa Bay misses out on the postseason in consecutive years, Bowles may be on the way out, and Tomlin could be on the way back to where his pro coaching career started in 2001 on former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy’s staff,” wrote Moton.

It would be a nice way for things to come full circle for Tomlin, as he got his first big start in Tampa Bay, and now would have a chance to lead them back into the playoff hunt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Tomlin Fit Together

Tomlin played football in college but immediately got into coaching one year after he graduated. He started at VMI in 1995, before jumping to Memphis and Arkansas State. In 1999, he jumped to Cincinnati to be the defensive backs coach, and after two years with the Bearcats, he moved up to the Buccaneers under Dungy.

Tomlin was the Bucs defensive backs coach from 2001 through 2005. He stayed with the staff when Dungy was fired, and Jon Gruden came in and won a Super Bowl. However, in 2006, he got a job as the Minnesota Vikings‘ defensive coordinator and moved on. After just one year with the Vikings, Tomlin was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was the Steelers’ head coach from 2007 through 2025. Tomlin was 193-114-2 with Pittsburgh. He won a Super Bowl and two AFC Championships. However, he went 8-12 in the playoffs and ended up stepping aside to go into television.

However, many assume he will take the Sean Payton route of taking a year off and rejoining a new team. If so, the Bucs are a strong candidate.

Buccaneers Have Intriguing Roster

If Todd Bowles cannot get this team over the top, it will not be for a lack of roster talent. The Bucs have a legitimate group of players, led by one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. Both tackles are locked down, and the center is still on a rookie deal.

At wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka is a rising talent. Tomlin could decide to bring back Baker Mayfield or find his own quarterback.

On defense, Ruben Bain is a young talent, and Vita Vea signed an extension. Josiah Trotter is a rookie, Jacob Parrish is ascending in year two, and Antoine Winfield is one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL. He is locked down.

So, the team has a core, and they have some high-end talent. They have some players locked down on big deals and some players on rookie contracts. It would make sense for Tomlin to find the Bucs attractive, aside from coming back to a team he once coached for.