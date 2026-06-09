Bucs Predicted to Land 6-foot-7, 237-Pound ‘Mismatch’ in 1st Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t test the free-agent market at tight end like many thought they would in the 2026 cycle, instead deciding to stick with veteran Cade Otton on a 3-year, $30 million contract.

What that also does for the Buccaneers is set them up to draft a tight end in the near future, and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts Tampa Bay will use their 2027 1st round pick (No. 19 overall) on 6-foot-7, 237-pound LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green.

“LSU’s Trey’Dez Green gives the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an ideal complementary duo at tight end,” Sobleski wrote. “Cade Otton signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension this offseason. He’s a traditional in-line tight end, though. Green is a completely different option to use in 12 personnel packages under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. (Green) can create mismatches while operating detached from the line of scrimmage. His size and length are an ideal fit for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has showed a tendency to miss high when his accuracy falters.”

Green also played basketball for LSU as a freshman, starting 3 games. He earned All-SEC honors in football in 2025 with 33 receptions for 431 yards and 7 touchdowns and has 11 total touchdowns in his 1st 2 college football seasons.

New LSU Head Coach Could Elevate Trey’Dez Green

As good as Green has been to this point for LSU, there’s some thought he could take his game to a new level in 2026 under new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

“The Tigers‘ offense was dreadful last season, and that’s the area of expertise Kiffin will shine in,” Sports Illustrated’s Tyler Green wrote on June 7. ” … In his sophomore campaign, Green finished with 33 receptions, 433 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Green was fifth overall in tight end receiving yards in the SEC last season, and first in touchdowns. It’s clear the Tigers have a guy who can be counted on in big situations. Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt may have his favorite target, and he could be the reason Green has an even bigger 2026.”

Buccaneers Drafted LSU Tight End in tth Round

If the Buccaneers don’t need to draft a tight end in the 1st round in 2027 it very well could be because of the confidence they have in another LSU tight end.

The Buccaneers used a 6th round pick (No. 185 overall) in the 2026 NFL draft on LSU tight end Bauer Sharp, who will get every opportunity to become the 2nd option at tight end behind Otton.

“After trading picks 195 and 229 to the Raiders, the Bucs used pick No. 185 on a 6-foot-5, 249-pound target who actually operated as a Wildcat quarterback and inline tight end at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to Oklahoma and then LSU,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote in April. “He has 4.63 speed, which doesn’t wow you, but he’s high energy and operates well underneath. He’s an aggressive blocker but he has struggled with penalties — his 10 penalties were tied for the most among FBS tight ends since 2024. He also had some issues with drops — 7.6% in his two seasons as an FBS player — but cleaned that up significantly in 2025.”