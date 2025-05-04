New Bucs DB Shilo Sanders Responds to Donald Trump’s Post About Shedeur

If you happened to catch any 2025 NFL Draft coverage, you probably heard about the major slide of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders down the draft board.

Proof that this meteoric fall down the board was headline news was President of the United States of America Donald Trump taking to X to comment about the situation.

Now that the dust has settled from the event, new Bucs DB Shilo Sanders, brother of Shedeur, had a chance to respond to the President of the United States commenting on his brothers’ slide to Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shilo Sanders Talks About Trump’s Response About Shedeur

On a recent episode of the ‘One Night with Steiny’ podcast, Shilo Sanders had a strong reaction to Donald Trump’s take on his Truth Social account regarding his brother’s fall in the draft.

Sanders said, “Not gonna lie, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen bro… If you got the President tweeting, bro, you know something’s wrong.”

The post that Shilo is referencing is one from the Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social account on X that read, “What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Theredore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Shedeur’s slide down the board finally ended at pick No. 144 overall where the Cleveland Browns selected their second quarterback of the night to compete with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel for the starting role in Cleveland.

Many expected Shedeur to be a first round selection entering the 2025 NFL Draft, which made his fall to Day 3 one of the biggest draft day slides in recent draft history.

Bucs Add Shilo Sanders After Conclusion of 2025 NFL Draft

While Shedeur’s fall to the fifth round stole the headlines, Shilo had to wait until the draft was over to get the call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see his football journey finally culminate with making it to the NFL — signing with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.

The Buccaneers focused heavily on the defensive side of the football in this NFL Draft, which included drafting two cornerbacks (Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish) to help retool a secondary that had major depth issues throughout the majority of the 2024 campaign.

Despite his father’s reputation as being a liability in run support throughout his illustrious Hall of Fame career, Shilo gave Colorado a physical presence on the backend of the Buffaloes secondary with 137 total tackles and five forced fumbles over his two seasons in Colorado.

The Bucs did part ways with starting safety Jordan Whitehead this offseason, which could create a need for some depth on the backend of this secondary.

Tykee Smith is expected to be moved to a full-time safety role alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2025, which makes Shilo’s chances of making a huge impact for the Bucs’ defense pretty slim — but could still compete for a roster spot entering his rookie year.