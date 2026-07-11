NFL Analyst Makes Harsh Comments About Bucs QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may be the most controversial figure in the NFL, largely because of his outspoken and bold personality. As a result, there are mixed opinions about the quarterback.

While many have said that keeping Mayfield in Tampa for the long term is one of the most important things right now for the Bucs, not everyone seems to see Mayfield as much of a difference-making force as others do.

NFL analyst Ryan Clark is among those who hold that unpopular opinion.

“When you watch the Bucs, especially late in the season, you get one of those feelings about their quarterback where you’re like, ‘We saw some things from Baker (Mayfield) that make us nervous that we thought were no longer part of his game,” Clark said on ESPN.

Regardless of what Clark and what some others who think similarly to him may think, the Bucs seem sold on securing Mayfield as their franchise quarterback.

Baker Mayfield Sets Quickly Approaching Contract Deadline

The 2026 season marks the final year of Mayfield’s three-year deal with a $100 million extension that was originally signed in 2024.

Contract negotiations have continued between the Bucs and Mayfield for quite some time, and have not yet reached their conclusion. While many believe Tampa and Mayfield will eventually come to a high-paying agreement that keeps him the fold, the team does not have much longer to do so.

Mayfield recently set a deadline ahead of training camp, which starts on the 28th of this month. The quarterback wants things to be done and finalized no later than that starts. If that does not happen, Mayfield will go into 2027 as a free agent, and the Bucs will have to go back to the drawing board at quarterback in a major way.

Baker Mayfield’s Outlook Ahead Of The 2026 Season

Mayfield has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career, but has hit an upswing in Tampa. And you wouldn’t even have to look at the numbers or the film to realize that, honestly, because how desperate the Bucs are to keep him tells the whole story.

But, of course, the proof is still in the pudding.

Mayfield finished out the 2025 season with a completion rate of 63.2%, passing for 3,693 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, which could have gone much better. There were many bright spots this season, but it should be noted that some of Mayfield’s shortcomings and bad moments were due to playing through injury.

The fact that Mayfield powered through the season anyway and did not miss a game is admirable. And there is no denying that quarterbacks are affected in many ways, not only mentally, but mechanically, when playing through injury in a way in which they are not able to maximize their full potential.

It is also important to note that this performance came on the heels of the 2024 season, in which Mayfield completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. It will be interesting to see if he’s able to recreate this type of season in 2026, as well as how negotiations ultimately shake out.

Regardless, we’ll definitely have a public answer from the Bucs sooner rather than later.