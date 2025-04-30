Buccaneers Rookie CB Addresses Hip Injury

Though it’s not ideal to draft an injured player, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a cornerback worth taking a chance on in the second second round of last week’s draft.

Former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison had a standout career for the Fighting Irish amid nine interceptions, 84 tackles, and 18 pass deflections in 31 games over three seasons. Unfortunately, Morrison sustained a season-ending hip injury in October 2024, which also affected his draft stock, but it didn’t stop him from participating in the pre-draft process.

“Some days are harder than others,” Morrison told reporters on April 25. “I can’t get up here and say I was a perfect guy through the process.”

“Even yesterday, I was frustrated, but at the end of the day, you have to understand that I can’t allow my desires to get in the way of what God’s will is for my life,” Morrison added. “I feel like I went through a lot this past year and it made me grow up as a young man.”

“It made me become the man that I am, so I think, just this whole year has allowed me to step into this and this opportunity to play for a great organization, a great front office, a great coaching staff, a great team,” Morrison concluded. “I’m just excited. I’m really excited.”

Morrison said the injury “is taken care of” and isn’t concerned that he also had a hip injury in high school, too, at Brophy College Prep. He said he had both hips fixed.

“At the same time, I think of guys like Ed Reed, Brett Favre, some of the best to ever play the game had this injury and no one was talking about that when they get their gold jacket, so at the end of the day I think I’ll be able to have a good, long career with this injury,” Morrison said. “I’m excited. This is the plan that God has for me.”

Benjamin Morrison Fills Buccaneers’ Need

Morrison adds depth to the Buccaneers secondary, which didn’t perform great in 2024 amid 29th in passing yards allowed. The Buccaneers have been a top-tier defense in most yards and points allowed, 13th or higher, each year since 2020.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about the defense. I mean, with the short interactions you have throughout the combine, it’s a whirlwind,” Morrison said. “You go do so many different things. I’m just honestly excited to know that I’m going to be a Tampa Bay Buc.”

“I’m going to have a playbook and I can get to know it and fall in love with it because at the end of the day, this is my job now. I have to really understand the ins and outs of this,” he added.

Benjamin Morrison’s Father Knows Todd Bowles

Morrison’s father, Darryl, has been friends with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The elder Morrison and Bowles played one season together with the then-Washington Redskins in 1993.

“They obviously respect each other’s work and I think he’s close with my uncle, Uncle Gill,” Benjamin Morrison added.