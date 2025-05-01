New Buccaneers Edge Touts Lavonte David Connection

Part of Lavonte David’s legacy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been his close connection to Florida as a Miami native.

Buccaneers rookie edge Elijah Roberts, a fifth-round pick in last week’s draft, wants to piggyback on that as a Miami native, too. Moreover, Roberts looks forward to the opportunity of playing with the longtime Buccaneers star, too.

“It’s good. It’s just good to know that I have a veteran like that behind me, who will be able to orchestrate the defense,” Roberts told reporters on April 26. “And then, like you said, being a Miami guy, I have a quick drive up to Tampa and I’ll be home. I’ll be good. I can’t wait.”

David has been with the Buccaneers since the team took him in the 2012 draft and has helped the team enjoy the most sustained success in franchise history. Roberts wants to contribute right away though he admits that’s an unknown.

“This is the crazy thing – I honestly really didn’t talk to them as much as I did to other teams, so I really don’t know the plan yet. Anywhere they put me, on the outside, inside – I’m a football player so I’ll be ready,” Roberts said.

Elijah Roberts Believes He Has Potential With the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has depth at edge and focused on defense in the draft in general. Roberts will have his work cut out for him to see a load of defensive snaps in 2025. Between five college seasons at Miami and SMU, Roberts tallied 18 sacks, 93 tackles, and five forced fumbles.

“I’m just a versatile guy. I honestly think I’m the best defensive lineman when it comes to stopping the run and rushing the passer,” Roberts said. “Film doesn’t lie, man. I could set the edge from the outside, I could set the edge on the inside at three technique and I could pass rush from anywhere, whether that’s a zero, one, three, two, wide, five or a nine.”

“Just being able to move around as much as I did at SMU, that’s why my pressure count was up there, sack count was pretty high as well,” Roberts added. “I feel like everything that I do well will translate as well, but obviously, there’s a lot of my game that I want to get better for sure.”

Elijah Roberts Wants to See Growth

Roberts acknowledged his need for growth to see regular snaps on defense in the NFL and reach his goals. He said he’s focusing on the “little things.”

“Being [really] strategical, [really] technical with the footwork, with the get off consistently, just being technical with myself,” Roberts said. “I’m my biggest critic so I can honestly go down the list and I can tell you things about myself. Obviously, I’m a really good player but just getting into the league, every day I have to try to work to get better for sure.”

Roberts also emulates his game after star edges around the NFL.

“I like to watch a lot of bigger guys who kind of are versatile guys like Cam Jordan, Chris Jones, DeMarcus Lawrence,” Roberts said. “Guys who fit my frame, who are very versatile because like I said, I see myself as a versatile guy who can move up and down the line. Even guys like Braden Fiske – I mean, there’s so many guys who are so versatile on the d-line and that’s where I see myself fitting in for sure.”