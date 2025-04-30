New Buccaneers Corner Has 1 Wish With Mike Evans

So much happens behind the scenes everyday in the NFL, and that’s something new Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish looks forward to.

Tampa Bay took Parrish with the No. 84 pick from Kansas State in the NFL Draft’s third round on April 26. While Parrish could see the field as a rookie on game day, he wants a unique growth opportunity in practice.

“I’m very excited, especially about (star wide receiver) Mike Evans,” Parrish told reporters on April 25. “He’s one of the best receivers in the league and I know getting reps against him is going to make me a better cornerback so I’m looking forward to that.”

Evans has been a constant high-level performer throughout his career with 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2014 from Texas A&M. Parrish expects a great challenge in practice against both him and fellow star wideout Chris Godwin.

In addition, Parrish didn’t mind that the Buccaneers went corner before him with Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison in the second round. Those two, in addition to other returning Buccaneers cornerbacks, could make for stiff competition in training camp.

“It’s a blessing, really,” Parrish said about the Morrison pick. “Like I said, iron sharpens iron. I’m going to learn a few things from him. He’s going to learn a few things from me, but I’m ready to compete with that guy.”

Jacob Parrish Teams Up With Buccaneers CB Josh Hayes Again

Parrish also has a former Kansas State teammate on the Buccaneers’ secondary, cornerback Josh Hayes. The third-year corner has 52 tackles, a fumble recovery, and three pass deflections in 30 career games.

“When I was a freshman, I played with him at Kansas State,” Parrish said. “He was actually my locker buddy my freshman year. That’s my dude.”

Parrish described K-State as a good place of preparation for the NFL. The Wildcats have been one of the top teams in the Big 12 in recent years amid four-straight winning seasons under head coach Chris Klieman.

“I would say they taught me these four core values of discipline, commitment, toughness and be selfless, and I just live by those four core values each and every day,” Parrish said. “Those four core values allow me to have success on that field so I’m going to keep doing those things to have success on Sundays.”

Jacob Parrish: ‘I Just Always Had a Feeling’

Parrish, who anticipated the Buccaneers as a possible destination, said he really liked his top-30 visit during the pre-draft process.

“I just always had a feeling it was going to be Tampa,” Parrish said. “I actually told my agent — we did questions — he asked me where I thought I would end up at, and I told him Tampa and I ended up going there. Like I said, I’m just blessed to be here.”

Parrish had a solid career at K-State where he tallied five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, a fumbler recovery, and 88 tackles in 38 games over three seasons. The Buccaneers could use him at nickel, which he played a little for the Wildcats.

“In the slot, I would say my man-coverage ability (is strong),” Parrish said. “I’m confident in myself when it comes to playing man coverage. I work on it every day so I feel like that’s going to allow me to be successful in the NFL. I would say that.”