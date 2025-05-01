Buccaneers Rookie WR Shows Off Fun Nickname

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went for two wide receivers in the NFL Draft, and the second one has a little extra character.

Tez Johnson, a seventh-round pick from Oregon, showed up with a chain for his first call with the media. Johnson, who played for the college program with the widest wardrobe of uniforms, explained why he wore the chain.

“It says Tez-mania. My chain – they call me the Tez-mania because [of the] Tasmanian Devil. I spin off tackles a lot, I spin a lot,” Johnson told reporters on April 26.

Johnson kept Pac-12 and Big 10 opponents spinning alike in his days with the Ducks. He tallied 310 receptions for 3,889 yards and 28 touchdowns in five college seasons between three with Troy and two with Oregon.

“I always have been one of those guys that wants to be able to separate,” Johnson said. “It’s hard because of my size, but guess what? You still have to come out here and tackle me. If I separate from you, and you’re not doing your job, I’m going to make your job really, really hard. I don’t take it for granted.”

“It’s a God-given ability and I give all the credit to the Lord that I’m able to play this game and showcase my talents and be one of those guys that can separate and will no matter what,” Johnson added. “God blessed me with that talent and I can’t thank him enough for it. That’s pretty much it.”

Tez Johnson Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Despite all the talent, Johnson slipped to the seventh round, and he doesn’t want the other 31 NFL teams to forget that. Of course, he will have plenty of competition to get snaps with a deep Buccaneers wide receiver room first.

“It added fuel to the fire. I’m telling you, I said whatever team picks me, they got the best guy in the draft,” Johnson said. “They got the best separator, the best guy on third downs and literally, they got the best guy that can take the top off whenever and nobody’s going to be able to touch me.”

“Let there continue to be doubt with the Buccaneers because right now, I’m a Buc and that’s for the rest of my life,” Johnson said. “They’re going to get a Super Bowl out of me, seriously.”

Tez Johnson Could Be Part of the Buccaneers’ Winning Plan

Tampa Bay hasn’t fallen of track since Tom Brady’s retirement as the Buccaneers have won two more NFC South titles and made two more playoff appearances with quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers boosted the defense in this draft and added wide receiver talent as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin approached the later years of their careers.

“I can’t wait to get there, especially being in the same room with ‘J-Mac’ (Jalen McMillan), and then just being there with Bucky because we’re the energizer bunnies,” Johnson said. “We’re some of those guys that we wake up every day in the morning and we’re on.”

“We are always going to have a smile on our face and let’s go to work,” Johnson added. “That’s something I’m excited for – just being able to work with the team and getting better. Now it’s time to show everybody what I can showcase and I just can’t wait. I’m so excited.”