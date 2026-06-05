Bucs Get Good News on Critical Week 4 Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need any breaks they can get in 2026, where they will be in an absolute dogfight in the NFC South Division with what should be 3 much-improved teams facing them.

They caught a break this week when Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons — 1 of the dominant NFL pass rushers of all time — announced he would start the season on the PUP list as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered late in the 2025 regular season.

The Buccaneers host the Buccaneers in Week 4 on October 4. Parsons had ACL surgery on December 29 then had follow-up “clean-up” surgery at some point.

Either way — he’s not playing against the Buccaneers.

“We have a pretty strong 9-month rule,” Parsons told NFL reporter Mike Clemens on June 3. “It’s all about just do the research and the data.”

Parsons is 1 of just 2 players in NFL history to have at least 12.0 sacks in his 1st 5 seasons alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Bucs Have Forgiving Schedule to Open Season

The Buccaneers, who started the 2025 season with a 5-1 record, stumbled to an 8-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

Their 2026 regular-season schedule sets them up for another fast start — they open the season with 3 consecutive non-playoff teams with the Bengals, Browns, and Vikings before facing the Parsons-less Packers.

From Joe Bucs Report: “In the past few days, the Bucs have learned they won’t face Myles Garrett in Week 2 or Micah Parsons in Week 4, both home games. The Bucs face the Packers on Oct. 4 to close a stretch of three consecutive home games after opening in Cincinnati. Parsons, the Packers’ beastly edge rusher, told reporters yesterday that he’s targeting a mid-October return from his ACL surgery and meniscus procedure. And it seems there’s no reason to think Parsons would accelerate his timeline. His comments yesterday were very much about being deliberate in recovery and getting in prime shape for the playoffs. What an early break this is for Baker Mayfield and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Two superstar game-wreckers have been wiped off the early-season schedule — while the offense adjusts to a new system.”

Bucs Will Have New-Look Offense in 2026

The Buccaneers’ offense won’t be something longtime fans recognize right off the bat in 2026 — mainly because of the absence of legendary wide receiver Mike Evans, who left for a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans made sure to throw the Buccaneers under the bus on his way out the door, saying he picked the 49ers because he wanted to play for a “contender with a good quarterback.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called losing Evans the NFL’s “Worst Offseason Move” in 2026.

“It’s never fun to lose franchise stalwarts,” Barnwell wrote. ” … Evans was hit by injuries in 2025, but he had one of the most efficient seasons of his career in 2024, when the future Hall of Famer averaged 2.6 yards per route run. Even worse, Evans did not sign an exorbitant deal in leaving Tampa Bay. Evans’ contract with the 49ers is really a one-year pact for $14.3 million. The Bucs are in a tight cap situation when you consider that Baker Mayfield is coming due for a raise this offseason, but those are more than fair deals for players who still project to play at a high level in 2026.”