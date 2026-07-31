Buccaneers ‘Not Happy’ with Baker Mayfield’s Contract Comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found themselves dealing with drama as training camp gets underway. Not only is star quarterback Baker Mayfield publicly complaining about his contract situation, but defensive tackle Vita Vea has also requested a trade due to his disdain for his current contract.

The expectation was that, while Vea’s status remains up in the air, Mayfield would put the contract talk to the side and practice with the team now that it is off and running at training camp. Instead, Mayfield has continued to express his disappointment with the Bucs over their refusal to give him the sort of contract he’s looking for, and according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team is “not happy” with its franchise quarterback.

Baker Mayfield’s Recent Comments Could Get Him in Trouble with the Buccaneers

Mayfield has turned himself into a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback since arriving in Tampa Bay three years ago, and as he prepares to enter the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract, he has made it clear all offseason long he wants a new deal. The problem is that Mayfield’s desired contract, which would see him earn somewhere between $55-60 million, is too rich for the Bucs’ liking.

That has put the front office in a tough spot. While Mayfield has been a great fit with the team, there comes a point where you don’t want to pay him too much money. Beyond that, Mayfield is fresh off a second-half collapse with the Buccaneers, and while it wasn’t totally his fault, his production simply was not good enough for him to earn the sort of deal that he believes he is worth (343/543, 3,693 YDS, 26 TD, 11 INT).

The two sides are at a stalemate, and with Mayfield saying he won’t discuss his contract once training camp starts, this seems like an issue that will be dealt with next offseason. Mayfield is continuing to call out Tampa Bay for not paying him, though, and his comments aren’t exactly making him popular with his team, according to Schefter.

“It almost feels like it’s Baker vs. the team,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Baker is not happy with them. They’re not happy with the way he spoke about the organization. That’s not great.”

What Should the Buccaneers Do About Baker Mayfield?

The Buccaneers are in a tight spot, and at this point, they really have no choice but to play out the 2026 season and see what happens with Mayfield. The more pressing issue is Vea’s contract, and chances are that deal would be significantly cheaper than what Mayfield is looking for, so it could be an easier check for the front office to cash.

If the relationship between Mayfield and the Bucs continues to spiral, it’s not out of the question to suggest that the team should explore a potential trade for him. That would obviously leave a huge hole at the most important position in all of football for Tampa Bay, but if the team is resigned to losing Mayfield next offseason, it could make sense. The Buccaneers will try to salvage their relationship with Mayfield first, but things are heading in a concerning direction currently.