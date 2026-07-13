Buccaneers’ Biggest Strength Becomes Clear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fifth-best offensive line in the NFL. Football Insights took an aggregate of six different sources that ranked the best offensive lines in the NFL. The combination of sources led to the Bucs having an average ranking of 5.7 and placing fifth-best in the NFL.

Football Insights used a combination of ESPN, Sharp Football Analysis, 4 For 4 Fantasy, FTN Fantasy, USA Today, and Fantasy Points to get the average ranking. The Bucs ranked as high as fourth and as low as ninth.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Offensive Line is Expected to be Much Improved in 2026

The biggest thing helping the Bucs’ offensive front is continuity. While the group did not quite have continuity in 2025, they are bringing back the same group on paper that they planned to start the year with in both 2024 and 2025.

While 2025 was a bit rocky, if the group stays healthy, they are all very familiar with each other, and they were already trending as one of the best offensive lines.

Tristan Wirfs is a top-ten tackle on anyone’s board, and most people in the NFL would put him closer to the top five. While Luke Goedeke is not quite there at right tackle, he does come into 2026 having improved every season for the past three seasons.

When both of them are healthy, it is one of the best duos in the NFL.

Cody Mauch hardly played at all last year. However, he spent his first couple of NFL seasons improving. The thought is that now that he is healthy, he should pick up where he left off.

The Buccaneers drafted Graham Barton in the first round to play center. He will now be entering his third season in the NFL. That should be a time when he can show legitimate improvement.

Lastly, they have Ben Bredeson at guard. He is a quality starter, and his experience next to Barton and Wirfs puts the group together.

Health is Key For Buccaneers Offensive Line

The biggest note for all five players is health. Wirfs has been fully healthy in four of his six NFL seasons, but has a career-low 12 starts in 2025. He missed time to start the year, shaking things up from the jump.

Goedeke only started in 11 games last year. He has missed 10 games in the past two years, so the team has to watch that this does not become a recurring issue.

Mauch only started two games during his third NFL season. So the group never had the full five from the previous year. Bredeson started in 11 games, although he had two fully healthy seasons prior to that.

Barton did not miss time, but he did get asked to shift to left tackle during the games that Wirfs missed. So, he did not have continuity in the same position.

The key for Tampa Bay will be to avoid the shuffling. When the group is healthy, all five have respect across the NFL. They had a down year, but cannot let it define them in 2026.