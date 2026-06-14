Latest Ranking Suggests Buccaneers Have No Excuses

If it were just up to the offensive triplets on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, they could be in contention for a Super Bowl, and at the very least, make the playoffs. The Bucs triplets, featuring their top passer, receiver, and rusher, ranked 12th overall per Matt Verderame.

Verderame argues that while Baker Mayfield finished on a low note in 2025, he also capped off back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons. Bucky Irving was not as strong in 2025, which may hurt their ranking, but his rookie season still brings enough excitement. And speaking of a rookie season, the blazing start that Emeka Egbuka had in his rookie season justifies the ranking across the three spots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Skill Players Could Carry the Team in 2026

The exciting part about this group is that there is a strong reason to believe the Bucs can see the best from all three in 2026. Mayfield finished on a low note, but a lot of that was injury-related. Not only is Mayfield healthy in 2026, but he is also as motivated as he is entering the last year of his contract. The team has not gotten close to a deal yet, so Mayfield might be playing to earn it.

Meanwhile, Irving is coming off a down season, but he is already healthy and practicing this offseason. He posted over 1,000 yards as a rookie, and the offensive line around him is much healthier. Entering year three, he should be close to his prime playing ability. If he is healthy, he can outproduce his rookie year.

Meanwhile, Egbuka hit a bit of a rookie wall, but that tends to happen. Very few players peak during their rookie season, so the easy assumption is that Egbuka will be much improved this year. So, the number 12 ranking might even be low, and this could be a top ten group leading the team into the playoffs.

2026 is Playoffs or Bust for Buccaneers

That is why this is such a pivotal season for the Bucs. All three of their top assets on offense are expected to be at their best. The offensive line was not nearly healthy last year, either, and that should change.

With the offense in a good spot, the defense will define how far the Buccaneers go. This is why it is such an important season, because their head coach is a defensive-minded coach. Beyond that, the team made significant changes to their defensive front.

They drafted Ruben Bain and Josiah Trotter to beef up their front seven. On top of that, they signed A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Christian Rozeboom, and Alex Anzalone. All of them are going to have roles on the defense, and they all bring a level of leadership.

The Bucs skill talent on offense should not let them down, and the defense now has talent and depth to make it happen. Beyond that, they have the best triplets in the division.

The Atlanta Falcons were 17th, the New Orleans Saints ranked 23rd, and the Carolina Panthers came in 26th.