Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Optimistic’ In Latest Emeka Egbuka Injury Update

A couple of days ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an injury scare involving wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Egbuka appeared to injure his toe in Wednesday’s practice, and there have been several reports surrounding his status for the upcoming season, which is rapidly approaching.

However, on Friday, a new report surfaced that indicates the Buccaneers ‘optimism’ for Egbuka to be ready to play by Week 1.

Egbuka is expected to be a vital piece of the Buccaneers’ receiver corps this season, and after a sluggish finish to the 2025 season, Egbuka is stepping into a bigger role as a featured wideout, especially with the departure of Mike Evans.

Buccaneers, Emeka Egbuka ‘Optimistic’ About Week 1 Status

Here is what Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud wrote (about the Egbuka injury) via X.com:

“Bucs WE Emeka Egbuka underwent more testing today with a specialist and it was confirmed he has a sprain, but it’s stable. Bucs are very optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1.”

https://twitter.com/NFLSTROUD/status/2088385010457842138

In all likelihood, Egbuka will just not really participate in practice for the remainder of camp, and won’t appear in any preseason games.

It had been previously reported that it was a minor toe injury for Egbuka, and even fellow Bucs teammate Bucky Irving echoed that sentiment, so it shouldn’t be too big of an issue as the NFL season is still three weeks away.

More on Emeka Egbuka with the Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka quickly established himself as a playmaker in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense after being selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, appearing in all 17 games while starting 13. Egbuka finished his rookie campaign with 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets, averaging 14.9 yards per catch. He also added nine rushing yards on two carries.