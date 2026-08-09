Former Buccaneers Running Back Lands With AFC Contender

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Owen Wright signed with the Houston Texans and will join them in training camp. Wright is entering his fourth NFL season. He spent the 2025 season with the Buccaneers.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Owen Wright Signs With Houston Texans

Wright was a 2023 UDFA from Monmouth who caught on with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted. Injuries had the Ravens call him up to the active roster, but he was only active for one game during his rookie season.

Still, the team brought him back for a second year, and he spent that season on the Ravens’ practice squad.

The Bucs immediately signed him to their roster after the 2024 season. Tampa Bay let him go after final cuts but brought him back to their practice squad. Then, they called him up to their active roster after an injury to Bucky Irving.

Wright appeared in three games and had three carries for six yards. The Bucs kept him through the offseason but let him go after the NFL draft. Wright had been unsigned until the Texans gave him a chance. He will look to stick around on their roster now.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Not Deep at Running Back

The Bucs did not need to sign Wright, but they are not the deepest group at running back entering the preseason. They are strong at the top of the roster, but they are one injury away from a questionable player making the team.

Tampa Bay has Bucky Irving entering his third NFL season. He was great as a rookie but was banged up and inefficient during his second season. Tampa Bay brought in Kenneth Gainwell to compete with him.

Gainwell is coming off of a career year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the Bucs clearly want him to be a part of the mix.

Lastly, they have Sean Tucker. Tucker has been a solid depth back. He had 86 carries for 320 yards last year. Still, if he were to get hurt or if the team needed depth beyond him, things would start to get questionable.

Josh Williams is currently their fourth running back. He was a rookie UDFA last season, and last year he had just four carries for 11 yards. The final running back is Kadarius Callaway. Callaway was a rookie UDFA last season as well. However, he did not see the field.

So, the team has a couple of options as depth, but both are young and inexperienced. They do not need Wright, but they could use some veteran experience if someone gets hurt this summer.