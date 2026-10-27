Buccaneers Part Ways With Former Broncos QB

The return of quarterback Baker Mayfield means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to trim their roster — and Tuesday, they made the move.

“The Bucs’ countermove to adding RB Barika Kpeenu to the practice squad is releasing QB Brett Rypien, who isn’t needed with Baker Mayfield back healthy again,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Buccaneers signed running back Barika Kpeenu to practice squad, released practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Bucs are signing RB Barika Kpeenu to the practice squad and releasing QB Brett Rypien,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stround wrote on his official X account. “Kpeenu had a two week stint after a two-week stint with the Bucs in preseason.”

Bucs Moved Quickly to Sign Rypien After Injury

The Buccaneers signed Rypien after Mayfield injured his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started 3 games in his absence, going 1-2, and Mayfield returned in Week 7 to lead the Buccaneers to a 42-13 win over the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers.

“Bucs are signing veteran QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad, giving them a third healthy quarterback while Baker Mayfield is sidelined,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on September 20. He played for Rams in 2023 when (Bucs offensive coordinator) Zac Robinson was the QBs coach there, so has some familiarity with the offense … New Bucs backup QB Brett Rypien is a lot like Easton Stick — has been in the NFL since 2020, took three snaps with Bengals last year. He’s 30, has a 2-2 record as an NFL starter, four career TDs, nine INTs. First career passes came against Bucs in 2020.”

Rypien With Texans Before Coming to Bucs

Rypien signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans on August 15 after backup quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

The Texans released him on August 26.

Rypien, 30, played for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. Rypien has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, was a 4-time All-MWC selection at Boise State and the MWC Offensive Player of the Year before going undrafted in 2019.

Rypien threw for 13,581 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions in college and eventually made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Rypien lasted 4 seasons with the Broncos, going 1-2 as a starter.