ESPN Identifies Non-Starter as Bucs’ X-Factor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ offense would be a lot more efficient if their second tight end stepped up. Fourth-year tight end Payne Durham was under the spotlight of ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, who noted that the number two tight end is the non starter to watch.

Schatz noted that Durham saw the field a good bit last year, but the Bucs passing attack was unaffected by him and the rushing attack did not see enough of a difference, either.

“The Buccaneers used multiple tight ends roughly 24% of the time last season, and Durham started 10 games as the resident blocking tight end and backup to Otton,” wrote Schatz. “Yet, he had only one reception on just four targets last season, and the Buccaneers’ running backs had roughly the same performance with Durham on the field as they had without him.”

Beyond that, Mike Clay of ESPN noted that tight end is the weakest unit on the Bucs. Clay notes that Cade Otton is fine, but with just one touchdown last year, he makes minimal impact. The Bucs are overly reliant on their wide receivers, and it is because their starter is not impressive, and their backup is showing little reason to see the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need Payne Durham to Step Up In 2026

One of the biggest changes that is expected to come to the NFL this season is the addition of 13-personnel and heavy tight end sets. The thought is that boxes are getting smaller because teams are spreading things out to pass.

However, now that the speed is on the field, offenses are looking to get bigger to combat this. They are taking a wide receiver off and putting an extra tight end on. If teams cannot deal with the size, they will run it straight at them.

However, while offenses are leaning into this idea, the Bucs currently do not have the personnel. That is why Durham went from 430 snaps, and a 40.6% snap share down to 354 snaps and a 31.2% snap share.

This speaks to the concern that Schatz has with Durham in the offense. Most teams are going into multiple tight-end sets. However, the Bucs did not add much to push Durham, and he will enter the year as the number two again.

If he does not progress, the team is going to be stuck with outdated personnel who are not ready for today’s NFL.

Payne Durham Enters Crucial Fourth NFL Season

This is a huge year for Durham as he enters his fourth year in the NFL and his last year on his rookie contract. He will be playing for a contract. The Bucs do not appear interested in extending him because of his lack of his production and impact so far.

So, if Durham does not play well in 2026, he is going to enter free agency with little buzz and few teams looking at him as a legitimate backup. He might have to sign for the minimum. If he plays well, he will have three years of rotational depth tight end experience. He also will be just coming into his own as a young player.

So, not only would the Bucs be interested, but teams across the NFL might see him as a value as they shift into tight end heavy looks. It will fly under the radar, but this is a big season for Payne Durham.