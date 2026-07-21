Buccaneers Get Positive Injury Update on 1,000-Yard RB Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fighting an uphill battle with running back Bucky Irving for the better part of the last year, with no wins in sight.

All parties may have finally caught a much-needed break.

Irving told Fox Sports Tampa’s Mark Skol that he would be available for training camp after he missed all of the offseason following shoulder surgery.

“Bucs running back Bucky Irving hosted his annual youth football camp over at Blake High School this morning,” Skol wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He tells me he will be good to go for training camp!”

Irving missed 7 games in 2025 with a variety of injuries and saw his numbers essentially cut in half from his breakout rookie season in 2024.

As a rookie, in a backup role behind veteran Rachaad White, Irving cracked 1,000 rushing yards and 1,500 yards from scrimmage with 8 touchdowns. In 2025, he had just 538 rushing yards and 865 yards from scrimmage with 4 touchdowns.

“Bucky Irving reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder, usually resulting in a torn labrum, as well as a midfoot (Lisfranc) sprain,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “Additionally, there were rumblings he was struggling with mental health issues as well during this time. He had shoulder surgery in February, but I’m not sure why he waited so long. Likely a labral repair, which will keep him out through July. He should be good to go come training camp, assuming he hasn’t had any setbacks. The Bucs weren’t going to completely depend on him. Instead, swapping out Rachaad White (now in WSH) for Kenneth Gainwell, who has a very similar skill set to Bucky.”

Injuries, Mental Health Issues Derail Bucky Irving

After playing in all 17 games as a rookie, Irving missed 7 games due to a variety of injuries and off-field issues in 2025.

For 2 months, the official word from the Buccaneers about why Irving was out boiled down to a shoulder injury, which didn’t turn out to be the whole truth after he missed a 7th consecutive game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

“I’m not so sure Bucky Irving is going to be back (against the Rams),” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said November 20. ” … It’s something that probably shouldn’t be out. But I don’t think he’s going to be back anytime soon. It’s definitely more information than what’s available in the injury report.”

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud quote-tweeted a video clip of Florio talking about Irving and wrote that Irving sought “mental health” help while he’s been away from the team since a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

NFL’s Approach to Mental Health Has Changed

It’s worth pointing out we’re only a generation removed from a time when, if an NFL player disclosed he was struggling with mental health issues, he would have been met with blank stares or, even worse, complete disdain.

Times have changed. The NFL, like all of the professional sports leagues, now puts a heavy emphasis on caring for the mental health of its players.

“I personally think this Bucky Irving stuff is getting blown out of proportion (likely because it’s new news to us, but not to the Bucs),” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Good for Bucky for seeking help if that’s what happened. He’s practicing with the team again. Gut feeling he plays week 13.”