Bucs Keep Position-Switch WR Among Practice Squad Names

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their 17-man practice squad after they made their initial 53-man roster cuts. The team brought back 15 players from its current roster, including International Pathway Program player Paul Rubelt. Tampa Bay also signed veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting, who once played for the team. They also signed quarterback Easton Stick, who was let go by the Indianapolis Colts.

“Here’s a look at the Bucs practice squad: (note that Rubelt does not count against the roster limit as he’s part of the International Player Pathway Program)

TE Devin Culp

WR Garrett Greene

OLB Yasir Holmes

DL Jayson Jones

G Henry Lutovsky

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Roman Parodie

WR Dean Patterson IV

WR Eric Rivers Jr.

S J.J. Roberts

T Paul Rubelt

G Ben Scott

QB Easton Stick

RB Josh Williams

S Rashad Wisdom

LB Javin Wright,” Jenna Laine of ESPN tweeted.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Practice Squad

Quarterback Easton Stick was signed from the Colts after the team released him. The seven-year veteran will serve as the number three quarterback.

At running back, Josh Williams was pushing Sean Tucker for a spot. However, the team worked out a new deal with Tucker, keeping him on the roster.

They kept three wide receivers, including former quarterback Garrett Greene. The West Virginia quarterback has now made the practice squad for two straight seasons.

Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers are rookie UDFAs from Georgia Tech. They both made the roster in their first year.

Devin Culp has not been a successful draft pick, but the former seventh-round pick is back with the team after clearing waivers.

Henry Lutovsky is a rookie UDFA from Nebraska. He played 53 snaps at left guard and 12 at right guard during his rookie year. They also kept Ben Scott, who was a 2025 UDFA from Nebraska. He only played center this year after playing all three interior spots last year.

Bucs Add Six Defenders to Practice Squad

Jayson Jones was a UDFA with the Ravens last year. However, he caught on with the Bucs and had a solid training camp.

Yasir Holmes made the practice squad over Mo Kamara and Chris Braswell. Rookie UDFA Jack Pyburn was claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs.

At linebacker, they kept Javin Wright, who was a rookie UDFA from Nebraska. He played 79 snaps at linebacker in the preseason.

Cornerback Roman Parodie signed late in training camp. However, he also entered training camp with experience on the Bucs roster from a year prior.

Lastly, at safety, they have J.J. Roberts and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Roberts is entering his second year with the Bucs as a former UDFA from Marshall. Melifonwu is a former third-round pick, but has not been able to stick around on the active roster.