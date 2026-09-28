Bucs Give Brutal Injury Update on $165 Million QB Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some clarity on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Week 3 injury on Monday morning — and while it wasn’t as bad as it could be, it was still pretty bad.

“Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said QB Baker Mayfield will miss three weeks due to his thumb injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels now moves into starting role.”

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield is likely out for at least three weeks,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Mayfield underwent tests that showed no fracture and no tendon or ligament damage in his right thumb … Mayfield will need to regain strength after Sunday’s dislocation, but good news overall.”

Mayfield suffered the injury while throwing an interception in the 4th quarter of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that dropped the Buccaneers to 0-3.

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield, a 2-time Pro Bowler, to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension shortly before the season. Mayfield did not miss a single start during his 1st 3 seasons as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback.

Undrafted Rookie QB Becomes Starter for Bucs

Daniels, an undrafted free agent rookie, will be making his 1st NFL start in Week 4 against the New England Patriots in Tampa.

“Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will step in as starter while Mayfield is out,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The Bucs will add another QB for depth while Mayfield is out.”

Daniels threw an interception on his only pass attempt against the Vikings — a Hail Mary attempt as time expired.

Jalon Daniels Pulled Off Training Camp Upset

Daniels won the team’s backup quarterback role in an upset training camp battle.

“Sources: The Bucs are moving forward with UDFA QB Jalon Daniels as their backup QB to Baker Mayfield, as he’s impressed throughout camp,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on August 30. “A true find and a very cool story … The Bucs signed Jalon Daniels and gave him a signing bonus of $25K. Now, he’s their backup QB. And he’s earned it.”

The Buccaneers cut veteran backup and free-agent signee Jake Browning in a corresponding move — leaving the Buccaneers with just 2 quarterbacks on the entire roster.

“Not a surprise, but undrafted Kansas rookie Jalon Daniels will be the Bucs No. 2 QB and they are releasing Jake Browning,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account.