Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Bucs Confirm News on $165 Million QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to full strength — or close enough — at the most important position on the field. And maybe just in time to save their season, with the Carolina Panthers looming in Week 7 for the first NFC South Division game for the Buccaneers.

“Bucs HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Baker Mayfield ‘looks like he’s ready to go’ and he now is expected to start Sunday vs. the Panthers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Mayfield has missed the last three games with a thumb injury.

“Baker Mayfield is ready to go for Sunday at Carolina, Todd Bowles says,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Luke Goedeke and Antoine Winfield are out, Emeka Egbuka doubtful.”

Mayfield Gets Big Assist From World Series Team

The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays are in the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but they took time out of their busy schedule to make sure Mayfield could return to action.

“QB Baker Mayfield will wear a custom glove for his injured right hand in Week 7,” Sleeper Bucs wrote on its official X account on Friday. “This glove was invented by Tampa Bay Rays home clubhouse attendant Nick Bond, who took a receiver’s glove and ripped off the thumb while inserting a support.”

“Bucs look pretty healthy today,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Friday. “WR Emeka Egbuka and RT Luke Goedeke have returned to practice. QB Baker Mayfield is still slinging it and could be confirmed as the starter today.”

Mayfield Returning After Three Games Away

The Buccaneers are 1-5 heading into Week 7 against the Panthers after going 1-2 with undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels at quarterback.

Mayfield was 0-3 in his first three starts this season after signing a 3-year, $165 million contract extension this offseason and injured his thumb in the fourth quarter of a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.