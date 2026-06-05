Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Delivers Ultimatum on Contract Talks

When it comes to his next contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — or any other team — quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking a hard stance.

Mayfield spoke with reporters on Friday morning at his football camp.

“(Contract extension talks) not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Mayfield told Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud. “Would love to be here long term but as of right now that’s not exactly the case. But I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker room, the staff know that I’m still gonna be me. I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself. “

Baker Mayfield Became True Franchise QB With Bucs

Mayfield is headed into his 4th year as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. He was a 2-time Pro Bowler and led the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South Division titles in his 1st 2 seasons.

In Tampa Bay, Mayfield brought his career back to life after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, coming to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $3 million contract after Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement following the 2022 season.

Mayfield signed a 3-year, $100 million contract before the 2024 season that’s been reworked to a 1-year, $27 million contract for 2026 that could be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

The Buccaneers started the 2025 season with a 5-1 record, and Mayfield was an early NFL MVP candidate. Tampa Bay fell off a cliff the rest of the way, finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

“Baker Mayfield says he wants to stay in Tampa, but they’re not close on a new contract and he’s set a deadline of the start of training camp, not wanting to negotiate after that during the season,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Friday.

There is 1 option for the Buccaneers that hasn’t been widely discussed — a franchise tag for 2027.

“Baker Mayfield is currently on a 1-year, $27M contract, plus $5M of potential incentives,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account. “The 2027 QB franchise tag currently projects near $50M.”

Teams Might Line Up to Sign Baker Mayfield

There’s a good chance Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will have plenty of suitors if he becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season.

There’s also a good chance the Buccaneers get the best football Mayfield has ever played in 2026.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing chicken with Baker Mayfield,” Bucs fan Evan T. wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The ideal situation? Both sides lose. Baker doesn’t get the extension. He plays angry — the best ball of his career. Gets the $$$ Bucs don’t risk investment. Win with ‘better’ Baker. Pay the big $$ as result.”

“Baker Mayfield likely to play on expiring contract,” Underdog’s Hayden Winks wrote on his official X account. “Lot to prove after up-and-down 2025 with a new staff.”

“Tampa Bay better lock Baker Mayfield down with a long term contract,” PPR Fantasy Tips wrote on its official X account. “If he plays the 2026 SZN without one …. that price is going to go WAY UP in 2027.”