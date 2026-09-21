Vikings Get No. 1 Overall Pick Back to Face Bucs in Week 3: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 headed into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have done so almost entirely without starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who suffered a concussion in Week 1.

The winless Buccaneers — coming off a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns — will serve as Murray’s comeback game after the Vikings used former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz the last 2 weeks.

“Vikings QB Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bucs,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday versus Tampa Bay,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Kyler Murray Lit Buccaneers Up in 2019

The only time Murray has faced the Buccaneers in his career to this point was as a rookie in 2019 for the Arizona Cardinals after they selected him with the top pick.

“Kyler Murray has only faced the Bucs once — threw for 324 yards and 3 TDs as a rookie in 2019 but lost 30-27 on a Peyton Barber TD with 1:43 left,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Missed 2022 game with injury and didn’t play last year vs. Bucs. Now comes to Tampa with the Vikings.”

Buccaneers Teetering on Edge of Irrelevancy

The Buccaneers have lost 2 close games to open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and Browns, with the latest loss, at home, raising red flags all over the NFL — mainly that head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t seem like he’ll have his job for much longer.

According to BetOnline, Bowles jumped to the top of the betting odds to be the 1st NFL head coach fired in 2026 at +110 following the loss to the Browns.

“I think if you lose the first two games of the year, that doesn’t determine the other 15 games … we’ve just got to get better and win a ballgame,” Bowles said on Monday.