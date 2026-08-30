Buccaneers Release ‘Disappointing’ Former 2nd-Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Chris Braswell every chance they could to claim a spot on the roster over the last 2 years — those chances finally ran out on Sunday for the 2024 2nd-round pick.

“The Bucs are releasing edge Chris Braswell, their second-rounder from 2024,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Sunday.

“The Bucs cut ties with Chris Braswell, a former 2nd-round draft pick out of Alabama,” Tampa sports radio host Chris Mathis wrote on his official X account. “I wish him well, but damn, that was a disappointing stint in Tampa Bay.”

“Free from the shackles of Chris Braswell doing absolutely nothing and wearing 43 as a pass rusher for no reason,” Bucs reporter EMT Ashlie wrote on their official X account. “That second round really giving (general manager) Jason Licht trouble.”

“Bucs go with only five outside linebackers — Diaby, Bain, Muhammad, Nelson and Walker,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Helps with depth at other positions.”

Writing on Wall for Edge Rusher Chris Braswell

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Braswell at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “Roster Bubble” players with final 53-man roster cuts on August 26.

“Braswell has been largely unspectacular over two years with the Buccaneers,” Locker wrote on August 26. “Limited to just 618 snaps, the former Alabama standout has accrued 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps but has garnered just a 61.0 overall PFF grade. Although the former 57th overall pick enters only his third pro campaign, he was put on notice this offseason when Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signed Al-Quadin Muhammad. Also complicating the situation is the performance of other edge defenders in the preseason, such as Anthony Nelson (92.6 overall PFF grade) and David Walker (80.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Coming off a 34.4 overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason, Braswell missed the Buccaneers’ second contest and may need a good outing against the Jaguars to firmly make the roster.”

Chris Braswell Previously Called ‘Miss’ by Analyst

The Buccaneers have been desperate for an edge rusher to step up over the last 2 seasons since taking Braswell in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Braswell has had every opportunity to earn a spot — he’s played in all 34 regular-season games since joining the Buccaneers with just 2.5 sacks.

“The (Tampa Bay) roster is full of homegrown players, but with far less success,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “Chris Braswell was a miss at pass rusher and Yaya Diaby is only a strong rotational player, leaving the Bucs without a ringer of a pass rusher. They didn’t get involved on Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson but now suddenly need a splashy sack artist at No. 15.”