Buccaneers Predicted to Replace $94 Million Defensive Star

Through the lens of professional football, the relationship between a player and a team that lasts as long as the one between linebacker Lavonte David and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is almost unheard of.

For the last 13 seasons, David has been at the heart of the Buccaneers’ defense — a 3-time NFL All-Pro with approximately $94.6 million in career earnings and a Super Bowl ring.

It’s been a great run, but David is 34 years old his production in decline, so he would either have to take a home team discount — think half of the 1-year, $8.5 million contract he signed before the 2024 season — or chase a more lucrative offer with another team in 2025.

That’s why Yahoo’s Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have the Buccaneers projected to take a linebacker in their latest 2025 NFL mock draft released on January 7, sending Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell to the Buccaneers with the No. 21 overall pick.

From Yahoo: “General manager Jason Licht does a great job of addressing current and soon-to-be holes at positions. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but inside linebacker is looking like one of those positions in Tampa Bay. Campbell has excellent size with real two-way potential. He can get downhill in the run game, but is fluid enough to turn and run in coverage. His experience as a blitzer will also translate nicely in Todd Bowles’ defense.”

Campbell Could Be Asked to Anchor Bucs Defense

Campbell is the kind of player who you could easily see anchoring the middle of an NFL defense for the next decade — like David has done for over a decade — although in this case that’s only if he doesn’t prove more valuable as an edge rusher.

Campbell, 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, won’t even turn 21 years old until February 2025 and is leaving college with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in 9 games as a true freshman — mostly on special teams — before starting 9 games in 2023.

Campbell had a breakout season in 2024 with 106 tackles, 5.0 sacks and a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss on the way to being named All-SEC and an All-American by the FWAA, USA Today and The Athletic.

From NFL Draft Buzz: “A freakish athlete with rare physical tools, Campbell brings a prototype skill set to the modern linebacker position. His elite speed and explosiveness allow him to be a heat-seeking missile in pursuit and a matchup nightmare in coverage. Campbell’s ability to play in space, drop into coverage, and occasionally rush the passer makes him a defensive coordinator’s dream in today’s pass-happy NFL.”

David Continues Streak of 100-Tackle Seasons

While David isn’t as effective against the pass as he once was — PFF graded him out in the lower half of NFL linebackers with a 59.5 coverage grade — he can still make an impact against the run. In 2024, David led the Buccaneers with 122 tackles to go with 5.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception.

It was David’s third consecutive season with at least 120 tackles and he’s crossed the 100-tackle mark in 11 of 13 NFL seasons since the Buccaneers selected him in the second round (No. 58 overall) out of Nebraska in the 2012 NFL draft.