Buccaneers Rookie Defenders Already Impressing Veterans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting big things from their top two rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class. Veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson has already been impressed by rookie edge rusher Reuben Bain and linebacker Josiah Trotter during OTAs.

“Power, aggressiveness, discipline, knowing what to do, when to do it, knowing how to do it,” Robinson noted when asked what he sees the rookies bringing to the defensive front.

Robinson has been in the NFL since 2016. He has been on four different teams. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams playing next to Aaron Donald, and last year he was on the Carolina Panthers that turned their franchise around and got them back into the playoffs.

The Bucs signed Robinson because he brings the veteran presence to a young defensive front, and he knows what it takes to build a winning program. It is important that he sees Bain and Trotter are on the right track, and Robinson noted that consistency is the next target for the two rookies.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Big Aspirations For Top Rookies

The Bucs overhauled their front seven, and the additions of Bain and Trotter should be what completes the rebuild. Bain is a game-changer and one of the more impactful players in the draft. Not many experts saw him falling to pick 15, and the Buccaneers did not hesitate to make the pick.

He could give them an impact across from Yaya Diaby that they have not had in years. With Al-Quadin Muhammad added in free agency, the group is deeper and has more top-end talent.

At linebacker, the Bucs saw their long-time starter, Lavonte David, retire. They also did not see progress from SirVocea Dennis, so they looked for upgrades to push him down the depth chart. Christian Rozeboom and Alex Anzalone can start for now, but the future is Trotter, who might end up in the starting lineup earlier than expected.

Bucs Want a Veteran Influence on Defense

Overall, Tampa Bay did a good job of combining youth and veteran presence on the defense this offseason. The defense’s long-term upside centers around Bain and Trotter, and their development is most important. However, Robinson is not the only veteran leader whom the team added.

Anzalone and Muhammad come from the Detroit Lions, where the culture of winning was reestablished. Meanwhile, Rozeboom started for the Rams in the NFC Championship last season. They also added Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who has a resume similar to Robinson, including a Super Bowl win during his first stint with the Bucs.

It was clear that the Bucs wanted to send a message that the team is about winning this offseason, and they wanted their rookies to be surrounded by players who know how to build a winning culture. That is why it should not be a surprise to see Robinson taking the leadership role and watching the two rookies progress. If the Buccaneers can continue to blend the veteran presence with the young upside, they could be a surprise team with a much better defense than expected.