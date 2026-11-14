Buccaneers Rookie Standout Punished by NFL After Loss to Bears

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie is getting his first introduction to the NFL’s GameDay Accountability Committee — the group that pours over game film and hands out fines each week.

Buccaneers rookie slot cornerback Keionte Scott was fined $6,540 on Saturday for illegal helmet use in the second quarter of a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears.

It’s the first NFL fine for Scott, who has played in all 9 games for the Buccaneers with 4 starts. The Buccaneers drafted Scott in the 4th round (No. 116 overall) out of Miami in the 2026 NFL Draft after he helped lead the Hurricanes to a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and earned All-ACC honors in 2025.

Scott Lands on Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler put Scott, 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, on his midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.

“Scott fell further than expected on draft night because he is a very specific type of player — an undersized nickel who is much better downhill than in reverse,” Brugler wrote. “But when used in the correct role, Scott can shine, and he has played well for a fast and physical Bucs defense. He has almost as many solo tackles as Styles and is tied with Caleb Downs for the most defensive stops (14) among rookie DBs.”

The Buccaneers have a bye in Week 10 and return to action on the road in Week 11 to face the Detroit Lions.

Scott Bounced Back From Offseason Surgery

If it seemed too good to be true for the Buccaneers to snag Scott in the 4th round, it wasn’t. He was hurt.

“Bucs rookie DB Keionte Scott from Miami arrived in a cast on his left arm after having a plate removed from his wrist,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account at the start of minicamp. “He had surgery before the NFL scouting combine. The cast comes off in 10 days.”

Scott already had a couple of things working against him before the draft that likely impacted his stock as well.

He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (we know why now), although he reportedly ran in the 4.30s at Miami’s Pro Day, where the timing can be a little shaky.

There’s also his size — he’s perfectly built for a nickel cornerback at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, but tends to play more like a Will linebacker.