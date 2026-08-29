4 Surprise Moves Buccaneers Expected to Make on 53-Man Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one day until they have to finalize their initial 53-man roster. While there are plenty of battles still to be sorted out, one of the biggest storylines to watch for is how many undrafted free agents will make it.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports notes that the team could have as many as four UDFAs on the initial roster.

“It’s possible the Bucs carry four undrafted rookies on their initial 53 — QB Jalon Daniels and CB Ayden Garnes seem close to locks, and LB Caden Fordham and OLB Jack Pyburn both helped themselves tonight,” tweeted Auman. “Bucs must decide if they think they’d clear waivers to get back on PS.”

There are going to be a few tough decisions for Tampa Bay heading into the final hours of roster cuts. If a couple of UDFAs can make the roster, it gives them young and cost-efficient players with potential. So, they could lean into keeping all four.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Keep Four Rookie UDFAs

Jalon Daniels appears to have locked down a job. He might not have been able to beat out Jake Browning for a backup spot, but the team cannot afford to dangle him out on waivers because there is a good chance he would get claimed and another team would give him a chance.

It is easier to keep a third quarterback now, so the Bucs should keep Daniels, who beat out Connor Bazelak early in training camp.

Ayden Garnes looks like another roster lock. The rookie UDFA from Arizona is one of a few Wildcats to enter the NFL this season. While he was the overlooked one, he is turning into a talent.

Tampa Bay has Benjamin Morrison, Zyon McCollum, and Jacob Parrish as likely starters. Pepe Williams, Josh Hayes, and Garnes appear to be competing for the last two spots. Hayes has been banged up and unproductive and might be the odd man out.

Two UDFAs sit on Buccaneers Roster Fringe

Caden Fordham has made an impact, and special teams could be a deciding factor for him. However, the UDFA from North Carolina State is also not quite in a good position to make the team. Tampa Bay already has Josiah Trotter, Alex Anzalone, SirVocea Dennis, and Christian Rozeboom on the roster. Unless they trade Dennis, all four will make the roster.

So, Fordham will have to make it as a fifth linebacker. That would be special teams only and one of the last players on the roster.

Lastly is Pyburn, who is also debating going back to college rather than the practice squad. It is unclear if this will impact the Bucs’ decision on him. He is also in a tough spot on the depth chart.

Ruben Bain and Yaya Diaby will start. David Walker and Al-Quadin Muhammad are the depth. This leaves him competing with Mo Kamara and Chris Braswell for the last spot. If they keep a fifth, it could be Pyburn, but that is not certain yet.